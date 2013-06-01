DC Tours and Transportation
1001 Otis St. NE
Washington
DC
20017
United States
Website: http://www.washingtondctours.com/
3 jobs with DC Tours and Transportation
DC TOUR GUIDE/NARRATOR WITH CDL LICENSE WANTED ASAP THIS WEEK - FULL TIME (DMV)
Tour guides/drivers for our tour company. Driver/Guides must be knowledgeable, entertaining and able to handle group and private tours.
CDL BUS DRIVERS WANTED ASAP THIS WEEK - FULL TIME (DMV)
DC Tours and Transportation: We are looking for positive and energetic qualified shuttle bus operators (VETS WELCOMED) who are focused on safety an...
ACCOUNTANT/BOOKKEEPER
ACCOUNTANT