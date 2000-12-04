John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
2700 F Street, NW
Washington
DC
20566
United States
Website: http://www.kennedy-center.org/
10 jobs with John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
-
Production Assistant, Washington National Opera (WNO) (TEMPORARY)
The Production Assistant is a member of the production staff team and assists in managing WNO rehearsals and performances.
-
Assistant Manager, External Events
Assist with the planning and execution of events for external renters.
-
Director, Operations, School and Community Programs
The Director serves as the liaison for arts education policy nationally and present at local and national conference.
-
Payroll Manager
The Payroll Manager supports the Controller in directing and coordinating the organization’s in-house payroll function.
-
Implementation Program Assistant, Turnaround Arts
This position provides direct support to the Implementation Director and Implementation Managers of Turnaround Arts.
-
Director – Digital Learning
The Director will guide strategy, provide support, and encourage collaborative and creative work-streams for the Digital Learning team.
-
Marketing Analytics Coordinator
The Marketing Analyst position will advance data collection and analysis to inform advertising, sales, and patron experience decision making.
-
Assistant Manager, VSA Membership
The position will assist with budgets, reporting, policy development, and ensure that projects are executed to the highest standard of quality.
-
Master Technician, Terrace Theater
The Kennedy Center Production team seeks a technician with a thorough working knowledge in all areas of technical theatrical production.
-
Marketing Manager, Washington National Opera and Voices
Focuses on overall marketing strategy for Washington National Opera and the Renée Fleming: Voices concert series.