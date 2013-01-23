CGI

6363 Walker Ln, Suite 400
Alexandria
VA
22310
United States

Website: http://www.cgifederal.com/

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is one of the world’s largest IT and business consulting services firms. We help clients achieve their goals, including becoming customer-centric digital organizations, through high-end IT and business consulting, systems integration and outsourcing services combined with a unique client proximity model and global center of excellence network.

