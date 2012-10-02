About Mental Health Association Of Maryland

The Mental Health Association of Maryland (MHAMD) is a nonprofit organization. Since 1915, MHAMD has been a leader in progressive programs resulting in more effective treatment, improved outcomes for individuals, increased research and greater public understanding of the needs of children and adults living with mental illness. We envision a just, humane and healthy society in which all people are accorded respect, dignity and the opportunity to achieve their full potential free from stigma and prejudice.