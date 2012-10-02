Mental Health Association Of Maryland
Contact: Kris Butcher
1301 York Road
Suite 505
Lutherville
MD
21093
United States
Tel: 443-901-1550
Website: http://www.mhamd.org/
About Mental Health Association Of Maryland
The Mental Health Association of Maryland (MHAMD) is a nonprofit organization. Since 1915, MHAMD has been a leader in progressive programs resulting in more effective treatment, improved outcomes for individuals, increased research and greater public understanding of the needs of children and adults living with mental illness. We envision a just, humane and healthy society in which all people are accorded respect, dignity and the opportunity to achieve their full potential free from stigma and prejudice.
1 job with Mental Health Association Of Maryland
-
PROJECT MANAGER, BRAINFUTURES
BrainFutures is seeking a strategic Project Manager who will manage new programmatic initiatives advancing brain health and treatment.