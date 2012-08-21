Legal E
About Legal E
With twenty years of full-service legal staffing, Legal e-Staffing, Inc. is best known for its consultative client relationships, high volume of staffing solutions and our pressure-free approach. Applicants of Legal eStaffing, Inc. can expect responsiveness and a successful job search. We are committed to helping you to reach your professional goals while respecting your schedule and your time. Much of your interaction with Legal e-Staffing, Inc. will be conducted by telephone and online prior to a brief
13 jobs with Legal E
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner
Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner Well known law firm with a strong Tysons Corner presence has an immediate need for a Trusts and Estate...
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights Practice Group Baltimore, MD A well-established law firm has an immediate need for ...
eDiscovery Paralegal
D.C. law firm with exclusive Civil Rights practice seeks an experienced Paralegal who is well-versed in eDiscovery software.
Litigation Legal Assistant
D.C. law firm seeks Legal Assistant with 1-3 years of large firm experience to provide support through all phases of Litigation / Corporate work!
Contract Attorneys
DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!! Details follow: Duration: 6-8 weeks Start Date: March 1, 2018 Location: Metro Center location Hourly rate: $3...
Litigation Paralegal (IP)
State-of-the-art IP firm in Washington, D.C. seeks experienced Litigation Paralegal to join their highly specialized IP practice!
Legal Assistant - Egypt
Amazing opportunity for an experienced Paralegal to join a large, not-for-profit, peacekeeping organization on a two-year contract in Southern Egypt!
Legal Assistant
LEGAL ASSISTANT Busy Maryland family law practice has an immediate need for a highly qualified Legal Assistant to support 3-4 legal professionals w...
Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation
LEGAL SECRETARY: Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary. Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very...
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst
A distinguished DC law firm is seeking a Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst. The candidate will be responsible for providing comprehensive litiga...
Recruiting Assistant (Legal)
Award-winning attorney search firm with a great downtown D.C. location seeks an entry-level Recruiting Assistant on a temp-to-hire basis.
Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Mid-size D.C. law firm with a prestigious Trial and Appellate Litigation practice seeks Legal Administrative Assistant to support named partner.