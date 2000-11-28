About Intelsat

Intelsat is the leading provider of fixed satellite services worldwide. Since its founding in 1964, Intelsat has provided transmission services for milestone events, including the global delivery of video signals of the first moonwalk, providing the "hot line" connecting the White House and the Kremlin and transmitting live television coverage of every Olympics since 1968. Intelsat supplies video, data and voice connectivity in approximately 200 countries.

