National Women's Law Center

11 Dupont Cir. NW
Suite 800
Washington
DC
20036
United States

Website: http://www.nwlc.org/

3 jobs with National Women's Law Center

Sign up for job alerts

  • Development Database Manager

    • Washington D.C.
    • Commensurate w/experience
    • National Women's Law Center

    This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.

    View details

  • SENIOR COUNSEL, EDUCATION

    • Washington D.C.
    • Compensation will be both competitive and commensurate with the successful candidate’s background an
    • National Women's Law Center

    The National Women’s Law Center is seeking a senior counsel to join the Center’s Education & Workplace Justice team, to promote educational opportu...

    View details

  • Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity

    • Washington D.C.
    • Commensurate w/experience
    • National Women's Law Center

    NWLC seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

    View details

Subscribe