About Hogan Lovells
Hogan Lovells is a global legal practice that helps corporations, financial institutions, and governmental entities across the spectrum of their critical business and legal issues globally and locally. We have over 2,500 lawyers operating out of more than 40 offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States. Hogan Lovells is distinguished by a highly collaborative culture which values the contribution of our diverse team both within Hogan Lovells and in the wider community. Our style is open, service focused, and friendly. We believe that our commitment to client service, commerciality, and teamwork provides benefits to our clients and enhances effective business relationships
5 jobs with Hogan Lovells
-
Practice Area Operations Manager
The Practice Area Operations Manager will have lead responsibility for developing, implementing, evaluating and improving best practices, tools and...
-
IT Project Manager
JOB DESCRIPTION Manage multiple, ongoing, and interrelated projects to achieve business goals. Coordinate and prioritize resources across busine...
-
Manager of Attorney Talent - Litigation and Intellectual Property Practice Groups
The Manager of Attorney Talent is the first contact for people initiatives for the Litigation and Intellectual Property (IP) Practice Groups in the...
-
Financial Business Partner
Hogan Lovells is one of the leading global law firms. Our distinctive market position is founded on our exceptional breadth of practice, on deep in...
-
Applications Analyst
The Applications Analyst is responsible for ensuring the proper and efficient operation of applications within the firm’s desktop, laptop and Citri...