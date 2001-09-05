Ford Agency
1660 L Street
Suite 608
Washington
DC
20036
United States
Website: http://www.ford-agency.com/
About Ford Agency
Since 1978, The Ford Agency has provided Washington’s competitive business market with unparalleled recruiting services.
A woman-owned small business, The Ford Agency is proud of its ability to adapt to changing trends while always maintaining the highest level of recruiting standards for both our clients and our candidates.
Our team of knowledgeable professionals provides customized recruiting services to clients and candidates, including direct hire, temporary-to-hire, and temporary placement, and we approach each type with the same degree of professional assessment. Our refined and collaborative style is unmatched in the staffing industry. We’re able to see beyond the surface to create matches that result in successful careers for our candidates and valuable talent for our clients.
15 jobs with Ford Agency
Recent College Grads!
The Ford Agency has outstanding opportunities for recent college graduates with solid internship and entry level professional experience!
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency is actively recruiting for an Executive Assistant to join the team at a non-profit focused on sustainability.
Practice Support Assistant
The Ford Agency is recruiting for a Practice Support Assistant to join a well-known international law firm in DC.
Global Content Producer - Temporary
An international non-profit seeks a talented storyteller to join their communications team as a Global Content Producer.
Development Assistant - Temporary
The Ford Agency is in search of a candidate to join the development team of an international conservation focused non-profit in DC. This
Legal Secretary
The Ford Agency is seeking a professional Legal Secretary to join a boutique law firm that handles both private and public sector clients.
Events Administrative Assistant
The Events Administrative Assistant takes the lead with coordinating logistics for internal meetings and provides project support to attorneys.
IT Specialist
The Ford Agency is looking for an IT Specialist with help desk experience to join a top DC Law Firm. In addition to providing help desk support, th...
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency has an opening for a temp-to-hire Executive Assistant/Project Manager supporting the CEO of a healthcare advocacy non-profit.
Compensation Analyst - Temporary
The Ford Agency has partnered with one of Washington's prestigious universities to find an experienced Compensation Analyst.
Credentialing Specialist - Temporary
The Ford Agency has partnered with an area non-profit Health Care group in its search for a Credentialing Specialist.
Benefits Administrator - Temporary
The Ford Agency is looking for an experienced Benefits Administrator for a long-term temporary position at a large DC-based healthcare network.
Senior Event Coordinator - Temporary
One of DC's top international law firms is looking for a Senior Events Coordinator with prior law firm or professional services experience.
Administrative Coordinator
The Ford Agency is seeking a bright and organized Administrative Coordinator for an economic advocacy group downtown. This is a project driven role.
Front Desk Manager - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency is looking for an administrative professional to provide front desk management & event coordination for a global consulting firm.