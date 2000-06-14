About Conservation International

Conservation International (CI) is a non-profit organization with a mission to conserve the Earth's living natural heritage, our global biodiversity, and to demonstrate that human societies are able to live harmoniously with nature.



For two decades, we have worked with our partners to protect life on Earth. We've saved some of the most critical sites, more than 200 million protected hectares on land and at sea.



We are proud to have some of the most original and passionate minds in conservation, trendsetting leaders, bold explorers, and pioneering researchers. We are constantly growing and expanding into areas new and old. With each step, we need more and more hands. Join us.



Conservation International is proud to offer employees a great benefits package, in addition to competitive salaries, a flexible work environment, international locations, and opportunities for professional development.







CI'S BENEFITS FOR United states EMPLOYEES INCLUDE:



* Regular positions who work 21 or more hours per week

