Conservation International

2011 Crystal Drive, Suite 500
Arlington
VA
22202
United States

Website: http://www.conservation.org/

About Conservation International

Conservation International (CI) is a non-profit organization with a mission to conserve the Earth's living natural heritage, our global biodiversity, and to demonstrate that human societies are able to live harmoniously with nature.

For two decades, we have worked with our partners to protect life on Earth. We've saved some of the most critical sites, more than 200 million protected hectares on land and at sea.

We are proud to have some of the most original and passionate minds in conservation, trendsetting leaders, bold explorers, and pioneering researchers. We are constantly growing and expanding into areas new and old. With each step, we need more and more hands. Join us.

Conservation International Web Site

Jobs at Conservation International

Conservation International is proud to offer employees a great benefits package, in addition to competitive salaries, a flexible work environment, international locations, and opportunities for professional development.



CI'S BENEFITS FOR United states EMPLOYEES INCLUDE:

* Regular positions who work 21 or more hours per week
 

  • Two PPO health plan options effective the first day of employment
  • A dental plan option effective the first day of employment
  • A vision plan option effective the first day of employment
  • Life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, paid in full by CI
  • Short-term and long-term disability insurance, paid in full by CI
  • 403(b) available to employees with a matching contribution by CI
  • Paid holidays, vacation, sick and personal leave
  • Paid Maternity and Paternity leave
  • Pre-tax health and dependent day-care spending accounts
  • Pre-tax commuter benefit
  • Subsidized health club membership
  • Employee assistance program for every day work and life issues
  • Travel and accident insurance
  • Health coverage for domestic partners
  • Casual Work Environment
  • New employee orientation
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Strong organizational values
  • Professional development opportunities with a history of promoting from within
  • Lasting contribution for generations to come

    • WHERE WE WORK

      CI works to preserve threatened ecosystems in over 30 countries across four continents. We focus our energy where the needs are greatest: biodiversity hotspots, major tropical wilderness areas, key marine areas, and select major wetlands. These areas are rich in biodiversity but severely threatened by human activities.

      WHO WE ARE

      CI employs a diverse, world-class team of scientists, economists, communicators, educators and other conservation professionals to identify biodiversity threats and work with key partners to protect these areas. Of CI's more than 1,000 staff members worldwide, 75 percent work on the front lines in countries where biodiversity is most threatened, and 90 percent are citizens of these countries.

      HOW WE WORK

      Practical and people-centered, CI recognizes conservation will only be successful with the support and involvement of local communities. We work closely with local people in biodiversity-rich areas to develop alternatives to destructive land-use practices, and to educate communities businesses, and government leaders about the need to protect their natural resources. CI also builds upon its successes to influence the way governments and corporations make decisions. These approaches have produced lasting results.

23 jobs with Conservation International

