About Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority operates the second largest rail transit system and the fifth largest bus network in the United States. Safe, clean and reliable, "America's Transit System" transports more than a third of the federal government to work and millions of tourists to the landmarks in the Nation's Capital.

Metro has earned a worldwide reputation for security and architectural beauty. WMATA is clearly the employer of choice for over 10,000 area residents. The Authority was created in 1967 by an interstate compact to plan, develop, build, finance and operate a balanced regional transportation system in the National Capital area. Construction of the Metrorail system began in 1969. Four area bus systems were acquired in 1973. The first phase of Metrorail began operation in 1976. The final leg of the original 103-mile rail network was completed in early 2001. Metrorail now operates 83 stations. One line extension and three new stations are now under construction.

Metrorail and Metrobus serve a population of 3.4 million within a 1,500-square-mile area. The transit zone consists of the District of Columbia, the suburban Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George's and the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church. Overall, about 40 percent of the region's residents commute to work on Metro.

Metro and the federal government are partners in transportation. Half of the 83 Metrorail stations serve federal facilities and 36 percent of the local federal workforce uses Metro. We are committed to being an integral part of the Washington metropolitan area by ensuring the best in safe, reliable, cost-effective and responsive transit services, by promoting regional mobility and by contributing toward the social, economic and environmental well-being of our community. Employees are Metro.; We are committed to providing a working environment that fosters a high standard of performance, recognition for contributions and innovations, mutual respect and a healthy quality of life.

We are committed to developing ourselves through technology, training and education. We recognize our diversity as a source of strength that enables us to attain individual and Authority goals. In addition to competitive salaries, Metro employees enjoy a number of attractive benefits. These benefits include paid time off in the form of vacations, holidays and sick leave; medical, dental, life insurances as well as long term disability. Retirement is planned for through a defined contribution plan and a deferred compensation plan. Alternative work schedules, teleworking and free transportation on Metrorail and Metrobus make for an great benefits package for WMATA employees.Jump to our website to apply online for current openings and save the link for future vacancies as they occur.http://content.wmata.com/jobs/employment_opportunities.cfm