Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
600 Fifth St. NW
Washington
DC
20001
United States
Website: http://www.wmata.com/
About Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority operates the second largest rail transit system and the fifth largest bus network in the United States. Safe, clean and reliable, "America's Transit System" transports more than a third of the federal government to work and millions of tourists to the landmarks in the Nation's Capital.
Metro has earned a worldwide reputation for security and architectural beauty. WMATA is clearly the employer of choice for over 10,000 area residents. The Authority was created in 1967 by an interstate compact to plan, develop, build, finance and operate a balanced regional transportation system in the National Capital area. Construction of the Metrorail system began in 1969. Four area bus systems were acquired in 1973. The first phase of Metrorail began operation in 1976. The final leg of the original 103-mile rail network was completed in early 2001. Metrorail now operates 83 stations. One line extension and three new stations are now under construction.
Metrorail and Metrobus serve a population of 3.4 million within a 1,500-square-mile area. The transit zone consists of the District of Columbia, the suburban Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George's and the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church. Overall, about 40 percent of the region's residents commute to work on Metro.
Metro and the federal government are partners in transportation. Half of the 83 Metrorail stations serve federal facilities and 36 percent of the local federal workforce uses Metro. We are committed to being an integral part of the Washington metropolitan area by ensuring the best in safe, reliable, cost-effective and responsive transit services, by promoting regional mobility and by contributing toward the social, economic and environmental well-being of our community. Employees are Metro.; We are committed to providing a working environment that fosters a high standard of performance, recognition for contributions and innovations, mutual respect and a healthy quality of life.
We are committed to developing ourselves through technology, training and education. We recognize our diversity as a source of strength that enables us to attain individual and Authority goals. In addition to competitive salaries, Metro employees enjoy a number of attractive benefits. These benefits include paid time off in the form of vacations, holidays and sick leave; medical, dental, life insurances as well as long term disability. Retirement is planned for through a defined contribution plan and a deferred compensation plan. Alternative work schedules, teleworking and free transportation on Metrorail and Metrobus make for an great benefits package for WMATA employees.Jump to our website to apply online for current openings and save the link for future vacancies as they occur.http://content.wmata.com/jobs/employment_opportunities.cfm
WMATA
53 jobs with Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
-
Elevator/Escalator Mechanic Apprentice
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking for the most driven, ambitious professionals
-
Metro Transit Police Officer
Major Duties: Takes photographs and obtains a legible set of inked fingerprints of arrestees, suspects, etc. The above duties and responsibilities ar
-
Manager, Administrative Services
The Manager Administrative Services is responsible for directing and coordinating all administrative support activities within a large department or
-
Engineer II - Communications
Coordinates and reviews contractor submitted shop drawings, catalog cuts, samples, and specifications of facilities and systems. Reviews final design
-
Capital Program Manager
Prepares and develops budget forecasts, prepares budget accrual analyses and reports, and recommend fiscal adjustments as necessary in close coordina
-
Bus Communications Specialist
Maintain two-way radio communications with Metro Bus Service Operations personnel, revenue/non-revenue operation and other radio equipped vehicles. D
-
Department Administrator I
The Department Administrator I provides a full range of administrative support to Senior Management Officials and their staff of leaders within a sma
-
Garage Fleet Servicer D
This is responsible physical work of a routine nature. Employee performs such duties as but not limited to tire changing, steam cleaning, battery ser
-
Sr Administrative Assistant
The Senior Administrative Assistant provides customer and administrative service in the daily support of operational activities, ranging from routine
-
Superintendent - Elev/Escalator
This is a professional level position which requires managerial, administrative, technical maintenance, inspection and project management work of a d
-
Manager of Technology Support (Procurement ERP Systems)
This position is responsible for managing the E-Technology business systems and processes that support the Office of Procurement and Materials (PRMT)
-
Compliance Manager Office of Track and Structures
This is a highly responsible managerial, administrative, technical and professional position of difficult and complex nature which serves as an inter
-
PeopleSoft HCM Administrator
This position is responsible for the oversight and support of the PeopleSoft Human Capital Management System to include but not limited to: core HR,
-
Mechanic-Low Voltage
This is electrical construction, installation, maintenance, and repair work. An employee in this job is responsible for inspecting, installing, adjus
-
Apprentice, Elevator & Escalator Level 1
This is a series of positions leading to completion of the WMA TA ELES Elevator and Escalator Apprenticeship Program. The term of apprenticeship to b
-
Sr. Project Manager - Safety & Security Systems
This senior project manager position supports the information technology systems and technology applications of the Data Center. Reporting to the Chi
-
Sr. Transit Application Systems Specialist
Interfaces with other offices to ensure commitment to support or use the Authority’s integrated systems. Consults with and informs user departments o
-
Mechanic-Communications
Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wea
-
Dep Chief, Automatic Train Control
This is a senior-level management position responsible for planning, directing, overseeing, and coordinating an effective, well-integrated, and compr
-
Technical or Corporate Recruiter
The Technical Recruiter role is a specialized professional talent acquisition position within the Human Resources department. Incumbents in this role