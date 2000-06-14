About AboutWeb

AboutWeb is a Certified HUBZone Small Business Government Contractor as well as a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, information technology consulting and product development. Our areas of expertise include IT Solutions, Staff Augmentation and IT Training. Our teams have experience providing solutions for government agencies, commercial entities, and associations. Our HUBZone certification combined with two decades of IT solutions expertise and over ten years of Prime Government Contracting experience allows us to better support our clients and teaming partners. Our AboutWeb Cares Division focuses on alleviating poverty by serving underprivileged communities to obtain the skills and experience needed to broaden their success in the job market. The focus is to reduce and break the cycle of generational poverty, provide for self-dignity, & give individuals a 2nd chance at a better life by providing educational & on-the-job training as well as work experience.

Mission: AboutWeb's mission is to provide government and commercial clients with robust solutions and products in the Information Technology field that can contribute to a greater society. We primarily focus on cyber security, secure mobile and web applications to meet the challenges of the 21st century in the most efficient and effective manner. We also focus on alleviating poverty by serving underprivileged communities to obtain skills and experience needed to broaden their success in the job market.