NRI is a Washington, DC based regional staffing services firm with offices in D.C, VA and MD. For over 50 years, NRI has provided world-class staffing services to a wide variety of commercial and government clients.

We provide our staffing services not as generalists, but rather as distinct teams of specialists. Our highly skilled recruiting team offers career development and access to the best professional opportunities in the nation’s capital and beyond. Each of our teams specialize in one of five areas:

NRI Accounting & Finance: – We offer industry knowledge, recruiting expertise and local connections for a full range of accounting and financial staff including AP & AR, Bookkeepers, Staff Accountants, CPA’s, Controllers and Chief Financial Officers.

NRI HealthCare Staffing: Competition for top talent in the healthcare field is fierce. Look to NRI for professional medical personnel, including RN’s, LPN’s, PA’s, allied health professionals, medical assistants, phlebotomists, medical receptionists, billers, records clerks and more.

NRI Legal Resources: NRI can source everyone you might need for your firm or corporate legal department, from attorneys and paralegals to administrative and support staff.

NRI Staffing Resources: From receptionists to office managers to HR Personnel to Executive Assistants, NRI is your source for experienced Office Support & Clerical/Administrative Staff.

NRI’s Government Staffing: Local, state and federal government agencies all require individualized staffing solutions based on their unique requirements. We are contracted with the GSA through their Federal Supply Schedule to help you, whether you need a temporary staff member with a background check and clearance already in place, several contract-to-hire employees for a new project or support and clerical personnel.

Our menu of services covers the full range of staffing services desired by job seekers (and employers) alike:

• Direct Hire Placement Services

• Temp-to-Hire Placement Services

• Temporary Help Services

• Contract Staffing for Long-Term Assignments

We provide our temporary employees with the following Immediate Eligibility Benefits:

• Medical Insurance

• Paid Holidays

• 401(k) plan, with employer match

As the employer of record, NRI, Inc. also provides the following mandated benefits:

• Employer's portion of FICA and Medicare taxes

• State and Federal Unemployment cost and administration

• Payroll withholding tax collection and reporting

• Workers' Compensation Insurance liability



To best serve you, we have offices conveniently located throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

NRI Staffing Resources / NRI Corporate

1015 18th Street, N.W.

Suite 710

Washington, DC 20036

Tel: 202-466-2160

Fax: 202-330-5660

staffingdc@nri-staffing.com

legaldc@nri-staffing.com

accountingdc@nri-staffing.com

NRI Staffing Resources

11400 Rockville Pike, #820

Rockville, MD 20852

Tel: 301-230-0400

Fax: 301-560-8393

staffingmd@nri-staffing.com

healthcaremd@nri-staffing.com

accountingmd@nri-staffing.com

NRI Staffing Resources

7611 Little River Turnpike, #210W

Annandale, VA 22003

Tel: 703-658-1705

Fax: 703-890-2600

annandale@nri-staffing.com

healthcareva@nri-staffing.com