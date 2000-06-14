Marymount University
2807 N. Glebe Road
Arlington
VA
22207
United States
Website: http://www.marymount.edu/
About Marymount University
Marymount is a comprehensive, coeducational Catholic university that combines the liberal arts tradition with career preparation.
Located in Arlington, Virginia, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Main Campus is located on a hillside in residential Arlington, Virginia. Landmarks of Washington, D.C. are visible from many campus locations. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer. Marymount is a great place to work! With its attractive benefits package, community atmosphere, and stimulating educational environment, the University offers diverse and challenging opportunities for personal and professional growth. Please view our benefits webpage for more information.
54 jobs with Marymount University
Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager
Responsibilities The Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager oversees Academic Affairsâ€™ day-to-day operations to ensure timely and acc...
SAS Graduate Assistant (2/3) - Center for Teaching and Learning
Responsibilities Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (2/3) Gr...
Maintenance Mechanic
Responsibilities The Physical plant department of Marymount University seeks THREE (3) full time dedicated, self motivated individuals to join our ...
Assistant Director
Responsibilities Assists with the direction and services of the Counseling Center including direct clinical care to students, management of the tra...
Graduate Assistants - Biology & Physical Sciences
Responsibilities Marymount Graduate Students enrolled in the universityâ€™s Doctor of Physical Therapy program are invited to apply for 4 part-tim...
Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention
Responsibilities The Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention will assist in the planning, development, implementation, and as...
Director, Saints' Center for Service
Responsibilities The Director will act as the campus leader in advancing the vision of the Saintsâ€™ Center for Service. The Director will identify...
Director, Campus and Residential Services
Responsibilities The Director of Campus and Residential Services responsibilities include educational, managerial, and administrative functions to ...
Assistant Professor, Interior Design (Tenure Track)
Responsibilities The Department of Interior Design at Marymount University invites applications for a 9-month full-time, tenure-track Assistant Pro...
Adjuncts - English Composition
Responsibilities Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach courses in freshman composition. Minimum Qualifications At least a M...
Adjuncts - Foreign Languages
Responsibilities Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach courses in introductory and intermediate French, Spanish, and German...
Graduate Assistant- Nursing Part-time
Responsibilities - Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3 t...
Graduate Assistant - Men's and Women's Swimming
Responsibilities The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics invites application for a part-time graduate student to work with our NCAA DIII Men’s ...
Adjuncts - Biology & Physical Sciences
Responsibilities Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises. Marymount University seeks...
Adjunct - Organic Chemistry Lectures & Labs
Responsibilities Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises. Marymount University seeks...
Graduate Assistant - Men's Soccer
Responsibilities Attend classes to successfully complete a graduate program at Marymount University. Assist the Head Coach with coaching, recruitin...
Graduate Assistant-Men's Basketball
Responsibilities A full-time GA: Works 300 hours total each semester of the assistantship (which averages 20 hours per week in a typical 15 wk seme...
Graduate Assistant - Men's Volleyball
Responsibilities To assist the menâ€™s head coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where players demonstrate exceptional skills whil...
Graduate Assistant - Women's Volleyball
Responsibilities To assist the womenâ€™s head coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where players demonstrate exceptional skills wh...
Adjunct - Forensic and Legal Psychology
Responsibilities Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises. Marymount seeks to build a...