About Marymount University

Marymount is a comprehensive, coeducational Catholic university that combines the liberal arts tradition with career preparation.



Located in Arlington, Virginia, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Main Campus is located on a hillside in residential Arlington, Virginia. Landmarks of Washington, D.C. are visible from many campus locations. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer. Marymount is a great place to work! With its attractive benefits package, community atmosphere, and stimulating educational environment, the University offers diverse and challenging opportunities for personal and professional growth. Please view our benefits webpage for more information.