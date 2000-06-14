George Mason University
4400 University Dr
MSN 3C3
Fairfax
VA
22030
United States
Website: http://www.gmu.edu/
About George Mason University
George Mason University is a university with three campuses, each with a distinctive academic focus that plays a critical role in the economy of its region. At each campus, students, faculty, and staff have full access to all the university's resources, while duplication of programs and support services is minimized through the use of technology. In addition to the main campus in Fairfax, the university has campuses in Arlington and Prince William Counties.
101 jobs with George Mason University
-
Administrative and Office Specialist III
Administrative Specialist The George Mason University Division of University Life invites applicants for the position of Administrative Specialist ...
-
Operations Specialist
Operations Specialist The George Mason University Office of Admissions is seeking a highly motivated and versatile individual for a part-time posit...
-
Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor of ISOM - Business Analytics
Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor of ISOM - Business Analytics The Information Systems and Operations Management (ISOM) area of the Sch...
-
Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor of ISOM
Term Instructor/Assistant/Associate Professor of ISOM The Information Systems and Operations Management (ISOM) area of the School of Business at Ge...
-
Coordinator, Off-Campus Student Services
Coordinator, Off-Campus Student Services The George Mason University Division of University Life invites applicants for the position of Coordinator...
-
Administrative and Office Specialist III
Traffic and Scheduling Coordinator: Creative Services The busy Creative Services Department seeks a dependable, task-oriented Traffic and Schedulin...
-
Administrative and Office Specialist III
Records Office Manager The George Mason University, Department of Police and Public Safety invites applications for a Records Office Manager to ove...
-
Information Technology Specialist II
System Imaging Technician George Mason University, Information Technology Services (ITS) - located on the Fairfax, Va., campusâ€”invites applicatio...
-
Information Technology Specialist II
Email Systems Administrator George Mason University Enterprise Servers and Messaging--within Information Technology Services (ITS), located on the ...
-
Project Manager/Business Analyst for Academic Innovation and New Ventures
Project Manager/Business Analyst for Academic Innovation and New Ventures The George Mason University Office of the Provost invites applications fo...
-
Public Relations and Marketing Specialist III
Senior Editor The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing seeks a dynamic, organized Senior Editor to join its busy Creative...
-
Public Relations and Marketing Specialist III
Communications Officer/Mobile Journalist The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing is seeking a communications officer/mob...
-
HIDTA ISC Intelligence Analyst
HIDTA ISC Intelligence Analyst The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy (CEBCP), housed within the Department of Criminol...
-
Media Specialist 2
Videographer/Photographer The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing is looking to hire a videographer/ photographer to wor...
-
General Administration Supervisor II/Coordinator II
Senior IRB Compliance Specialist The George Mason University Research Development, Integrity and Assurance (RDIA) office invites applications for a...
-
Financial Services Specialist I
Program and Grant Manager, Center for Advancing Correctional Excellence The Center for Advancing Correctional Excellence (ACE!) of George Mason Uni...
-
Assistant Director of Career Development
Assistant Director of Career Development George Mason Universitys Schar School of Policy and Government is seeking an Assistant Director of Career ...
-
Information Technology Specialist II
Information Technology Specialist II The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy (CEBCP), housed within the Department of Cr...
-
Administrative and Office Specialist III
Fiscal Coordinator Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering The George Mason University Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering,...
-
Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program Manager
Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program Manager The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy (CEBCP), housed within th...