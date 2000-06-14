DARCARS Automotive Group
2505 Prosperity Terrace
Silver Spring
MD
20904
United States
Website: http://www.darcars.com/
About DARCARS Automotive Group
Founded in 1977 with a single dealership, DARCARS Automotive Group has grown to include over 20 locations throughout the DC metro area, representing both domestic and import lines ... and we are still growing! Our loyal customer base and outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction have led us to become one of the top privately held automotive groups in the country, and to earn the prestigious honor of being a "Forbes 500" Company.
DARCARS Automotive Group currently is represented at over 20 locations in the DC metro area. Our new and used car dealerships are located below:
DARCARS Chevrolet
7710 Annapolis Rd
Lanham, Md 20706
301-459-1300
DARCARS Chrysler of Fairfax
10620 Fairfax Blvd.
Fairfax, MD 22030
703-385-0500
DARCARS Chrysler Jeep of Rockville
755 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
301-424-1700
DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Silver Spring
12511 Prosperity Dr.
Silver Spring, MD 20904
301-622-0010
DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Marlow Heights
5060 Auth Way
Marlow Heights, MD 20746
301-423-5111
DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Carrollton
8100 Annapolis Rd.
New Carrollton, MD 20784
301-459-6800
DARCARS Ford and Kia
9020 Lanham Severn Rd.
Lanham, MD 20706
301-459-1100
DARCARS Lincoln Mercury
4700 Branch Ave.
Temple Hills, MD 20748
301-899-1100
DARCARS Nissan of Rockville
15911 Indianoloa Dr.
Rockville, MD 20855
301-309-2200
DARCARS Toyota of Frederick
5293 Buckeystown Rd
Frederick, MD 21704
301-696-6300
DARCARS 355 Toyota
15625 Frederick Rd.
Rockville, MD 20855
301-340-0900
DARCARS Toyota of Silver Spring
12210 CHerry Hill Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
301-622-0300
DARCARS Nissan and Volkswagen
9330 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
301-441-8000
DARCARS Volvo
15401 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
301-309-3900
Lexus of Silver Spring
2505 Prosperity Terrace
Silver Spring, MD 20904
301-680-0400
DARCARS Chrysler Jeep of Waldorf
11755 Business Park Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
301-843-5200
We offer a competitive pay plan - many of our salespeople have earned over $80K to $100K their first year - and comprehensive benefits package including:
o Health Insurance
o Life Insurance
o Disability Insurance
o 401K
o Company car
o Paid vacation
How do I get to the interview location?
Interviews are conducted at 9020 Lanham Severn Rd. Lanham, Md 20706. Take the Lanham exit from 495, exit 20A. DARCARS Ford and Kia is located directly across the street from McDonalds and Red Lobster on 450.
How do I apply for a position?
You can either sumbit your resume to employment@darcars.com, or go to www.darcars.com and print off our employment application from the "Employment" tab and fax to 301-459-5125.
Office Administrator
DARCARS Automotive Group is a leader in the automotive industry. With our 40 years of business experience, 1,800 employees, dealerships throughout Ma
Payroll Coordinator
DARCARS Automotive Group endeavors to secure a meticulous and highly energetic self-starter to manage the payroll and certain light HR functions of o
Parts Counter Clerk
The Parts Counter Clerk sells parts to all available customers, over the counter, through the shop, on the phone, or online. In this role, you'll: As
Finance Manager
Our Finance Managers help our customers arrange financing for their purchases and present them with additional products to enhance their vehicle and
Sales Consultant
Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom
Sales Consultant
Ford-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
Used Car Sales Consultant
Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom
Lube Technician
Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department! As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficien
Estimator
Our Body Shop Estimators inspect vehicles that need body work, typically as a result of an accident, incident or owners' desire to change the look of
Estimator
Nissan-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
Kia-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
Digital Client Concierge
Job Summary As a Digital Client Concierge (DCC), your job is vital in managing our digital business prospects. You will contribute to a next generati
Controller
Position Summary This position has the responsibility and oversight of the central accounting office and of dealership office personnel. Candidate mu
Ass't Service Manager
Our Assistant Service Manager (ASM) launches services and repairs based on performance concerns and/or requested services. In this role, you'll prima
Chrysler-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
Call Center Advisor
Is this job for you? Hmmm...let see. Are you: Able to work in a team Able to ensure excellence in every interaction with customers Able to maintain h
Body Technician
Our Auto Body Technicians (Body Techs) repair damaged body parts and bodies of vehicles in accordance with factory and dealership specifications. In