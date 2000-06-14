About DARCARS Automotive Group

Founded in 1977 with a single dealership, DARCARS Automotive Group has grown to include over 20 locations throughout the DC metro area, representing both domestic and import lines ... and we are still growing! Our loyal customer base and outstanding reputation for customer satisfaction have led us to become one of the top privately held automotive groups in the country, and to earn the prestigious honor of being a "Forbes 500" Company.



DARCARS Automotive Group currently is represented at over 20 locations in the DC metro area. Our new and used car dealerships are located below:



DARCARS Chevrolet

7710 Annapolis Rd

Lanham, Md 20706

301-459-1300



DARCARS Chrysler of Fairfax

10620 Fairfax Blvd.

Fairfax, MD 22030

703-385-0500



DARCARS Chrysler Jeep of Rockville

755 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

301-424-1700



DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Silver Spring

12511 Prosperity Dr.

Silver Spring, MD 20904

301-622-0010



DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Marlow Heights

5060 Auth Way

Marlow Heights, MD 20746

301-423-5111



DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Carrollton

8100 Annapolis Rd.

New Carrollton, MD 20784

301-459-6800



DARCARS Ford and Kia

9020 Lanham Severn Rd.

Lanham, MD 20706

301-459-1100



DARCARS Lincoln Mercury

4700 Branch Ave.

Temple Hills, MD 20748

301-899-1100



DARCARS Nissan of Rockville

15911 Indianoloa Dr.

Rockville, MD 20855

301-309-2200



DARCARS Toyota of Frederick

5293 Buckeystown Rd

Frederick, MD 21704

301-696-6300



DARCARS 355 Toyota

15625 Frederick Rd.

Rockville, MD 20855

301-340-0900



DARCARS Toyota of Silver Spring

12210 CHerry Hill Rd

Silver Spring, MD 20904

301-622-0300



DARCARS Nissan and Volkswagen

9330 Baltimore Ave

College Park, MD 20740

301-441-8000



DARCARS Volvo

15401 Frederick Rd

Rockville, MD 20855

301-309-3900



Lexus of Silver Spring

2505 Prosperity Terrace

Silver Spring, MD 20904

301-680-0400



DARCARS Chrysler Jeep of Waldorf

11755 Business Park Dr

Waldorf, MD 20601

301-843-5200





We offer a competitive pay plan - many of our salespeople have earned over $80K to $100K their first year - and comprehensive benefits package including:



o Health Insurance

o Life Insurance

o Disability Insurance

o 401K

o Company car

o Paid vacation

How do I get to the interview location?



Interviews are conducted at 9020 Lanham Severn Rd. Lanham, Md 20706. Take the Lanham exit from 495, exit 20A. DARCARS Ford and Kia is located directly across the street from McDonalds and Red Lobster on 450.



How do I apply for a position?



You can either sumbit your resume to employment@darcars.com, or go to www.darcars.com and print off our employment application from the "Employment" tab and fax to 301-459-5125.

