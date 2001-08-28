About National Academies

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are the nation's pre-eminent source of high-quality, objective advice on science, engineering, and health matters. Most of our work is conducted through seven major program areas: Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education, Earth and Life Studies, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Health and Medicine, Policy and Global Affairs, Transportation Research Board, and the Gulf Research Program.