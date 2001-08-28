National Academies
500 Fifth Street, NW
Washington
DC
20001
United States
Website: http://www.nationalacademies.org/
About National Academies
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide expert advice on some of the most pressing challenges facing the nation and the world. Our work helps shape sound policies, inform public opinion, and advance the pursuit of science, engineering, and medicine.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are the nation's pre-eminent source of high-quality, objective advice on science, engineering, and health matters. Most of our work is conducted through seven major program areas: Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education, Earth and Life Studies, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Health and Medicine, Policy and Global Affairs, Transportation Research Board, and the Gulf Research Program.
34 jobs with National Academies
-
Senior Program Assistant - Leadership Consortium for a Value & Science-Driven Health System
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Deputy Director - Office of Contracts and Grants
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Financial Associate - Board on Army Research and Development
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Senior Program Assistant - Committee on National Statistics
**THIS IS A FULL-TIME TEMPORARY POSITION** The Division on Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education (DBASSE) focuses the knowledge, analytical ...
-
Senior Accounting - Financial Assistant - PGA Executive Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Communications Specialist - NAM Office of Communications
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Board Director - Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seeks a Director to develop and manage a portfolio of activities related to chemistry...
-
Board Director - Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seeks a Director to develop and manage a portfolio of activities that examine environ...
-
Communications-Media Specialist - NAE Program Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Senior Financial Officer - DBASSE Executive Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Senior Board Director - Space Studies Board
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Senior Program Assistant - Cooperative Research Programs
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Associate Director - Corporate and Foundation Relations
**Please note that a cover letter is required to be considered for this position** The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineerin...
-
Director of Strategic Initiatives, Evaluation & Advancement - NAM President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Associate Program Officer - NAM President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Director - Strategic Initiatives on Animal Research
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Office Assistant - NAE President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Development Associate - Office of Development
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Deputy Controller - Controller's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
-
Program Officer - Air Force Studies Board
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...