About Adventist HealthCare

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization of dedicated professionals who work together each day to provide excellent wellness, disease management and health-care services to the community.

AN INTEGRATED, HEALTH-CARE DELIVERY NETWORK

Our integrated, health-care delivery network includes five nationally accredited, acute-care and specialty hospitals, mental health services and home health agencies, serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and northwestern New Jersey. Adventist HealthCare is blessed to feature a number of our hospitals, which are recognized nationally for the high-quality care provided to patients.

BRINGING WELLNESS TO THE COMMUNITY

Hospitals are generally seen as places where the very ill go for treatment of serious conditions at the hands of skilled physicians, nurses and staff.

However, in this era of health care reform, hospitals and health systems are now being asked to not only provide quality and compassionate care inside the hospitals, but to also encourage people to stay healthy and to provide communities with resources that encourage a culture of wellness. Thankfully, Adventist HealthCare is already ahead of the curve due in large part to its more than 100 year history based upon Seventh-day Adventistprinciples of wellness.

But our work is not done. Over the coming months and years, you will learn more about new Adventist HealthCare programs that will bring our continuum of care even further into the community to provide population-based care.