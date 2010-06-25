Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)
1221 E. Broad Street
1st Floor Highway Building
Richmond
VA
23219
United States
Website: http://www.vdot.jobs/
2 jobs with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)
-
Engineering Technician Senior Traffic (Northern Region Operations)
For more details and to apply, visit https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/101676 by 2/16/18
-
Electronic Technician Senior ITS (Northern Region Operations)
For more details and to apply, visit https://virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com/postings/101743 by 2/23/18