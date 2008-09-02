United Medical Center
1310 Southern Ave., SE
Washington
DC
20032
United States
About United Medical Center
United Medical Center or UMC, is a District of Columbia government hospital (not a private 501(c)(3) entity) serving Southeast DC and surrounding Maryland communities.
UMC is here to serve, and the best way to serve is to lead. To lead by example and by doing the right thing. In other words, we are here to serve you. We are committed to fostering a productive, safe and comfortable work environment where you can learn and grow—and to providing personal and family resources that support a well-balanced quality of life. Whether you're a job seeker, or just seeking information, we are here to help.
UMC is a great place to work. We attribute this to the remarkable people who work here. Our Human Resources mission is, first, to identify and hire individuals who reflect the values of this institution and who will be dedicated to the success of our efforts. Second, we strive to ensure that UMC employees view our office as a vital hub where they will find support and resources to help them be successful in their work.
If you are applying for a position here, we are delighted that you are considering UMC as the next step in your career. This site will enable you to apply for a position that suits your experience and interests. You also can use it to explore the many benefits and resources we offer our employees.
If you are a current employee, we want you to know that we value the contributions you make each and every day. This site will provide you with direct access to benefits information, activities within our community, and resources that will help you find the best work life balance.
Whether you are a current employee today or hope to work here someday, we want you to find this a stimulating environment, one that is both positive and respectful.
We invite your feedback and also welcome any ideas you may have that will enrich your work environment and our community.
Our Mission
United Medical Center is dedicated to the health and well-being of individuals and communities entrusted in our care.
Our Vision
- UMC is an efficient, patient-focused, provider of high quality healthcare the community needs.
- UMC will employ innovative approaches that yield excellent experiences.
- UMC will improve the lives of District residents by providing high value, integrated and patient-centered services.
- UMC will empower healthcare professionals to live up to their potential to benefit our patients.
- UMC will collaborate with others to provide high value, integrated and patient-centered services.
27 jobs with United Medical Center
-
Lead CT-Tech
Position Purpose (provide brief summary of scope of the position) Performs computerized tomography (CT) examinations of patients as requested by refe
-
Psych Technician Counselor - Behavior Health
The psychiatric technician is responsible under direction of the Registered Nurse, assisting in the provision of patient care for emotionally disturb
-
Art Music Therapist
United Medical Center, is accepting applications for PRN Expressive Arts Therapist Per Diem position to support weekday programming and/or to cover p
-
Assistant Director, Emergency Services and Critical Care
Under the direction of the Director of Nursing (DON), the Assistant Director, Emergency Services & Critical Care is responsible for 24/7 operations o
-
Care Coordinator - Registered Nurse
The Case Manager provides comprehensive assessment, planning, implementation and overall evaluation of individual patient needs. Utilize the nursing
-
MRI Coordinator
Provides guidance and assistance to staff performing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations. Prepares work schedules to meet patient appointme
-
Sterile Processing Department-Supervisor
This position is responsible for supervising all operations of the SPD. This position monitor receives, decontaminate, inspect, assemble, sterilize,
-
Help Desk Analyst II
The Tier 2/3 IT Help Desk Support Analyst functions as a key team member in a customer service driven environment and provides Tier-2 and Tier-3 supp
-
Director of Nursing
Responsibilities: Serves as an expert resource for all aspects of nursing. Listens to report on all patients on unit. Reviews all information. Conduc
-
Registered Nurse/Behavioral Health
Psychiatric Nurses provides professional psychiatric nursing care to acutely and chronically ill patients; and performs related duties as required. P
-
Registered Nurse-Skilled Nursing Facility
The primary purpose of the job is to function as a professional nurse who manages the delivery of nursing care to an assigned group of residents or a
-
Registered Respiratory Therapist
Respiratory Therapist (RT) will perform all respiratory care related duties. Sets up and administers all routine and complex respiratory therapy proc
-
Registered Nurse - ER
ER nurses deliver care in an emergency department where patients arrive with a full spectrum of disease and/or injury. Ability to interview, assess t
-
Registered Nurse-ICU
The ICU Nurse in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members coordinates and manages the care of all patients in the ICU. He/she
-
Registered Nurse-Medical Surgical Unit
The Medical/Surgical Nurse, in collaboration with physicians and M/S nursing staff, oversees, coordinates and manage care for all patients on Medical
-
Registered Nurse-Telemetry
The Telemetry Nurse, in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members, oversees, coordinates and Manages care for all patients on T
-
Registered Nurse- Dialysis
The Dialysis Nurse in collaboration with physicians and other healthcare team members coordinates and manages the care of all patients in the Dialysi
-
Registered Nurse -OR
Responsible for the delivery of safe, effective, and quality patient-family centered care in the operating room and other areas of perioperative serv
-
Surgical Assistant
The Surgical Assistant is responsible for providing assistance to the surgeons in the performance of all procedures done in the operating room. The s
-
Nurse Educator/Professional Development
The Nurse Educator/Professional Development is a clinically competent, experienced registered professional nurse who possesses a broad knowledge of c