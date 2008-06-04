Fairfax Radiological Consultants
2722 Merrillee Drive
Fairfax
VA
22031
United States
Website: http://www.fairfaxradiology.com/
About Fairfax Radiological Consultants
Fairfax Radiological Consultants, P.C. (FRC) was established in 1963 and is currently the largest private radiology practice in the D.C. Metro Area.
We are looking for top-notch radiologic technologists and admin. staff to help us continue our tradition of high-quality imaging services. In return you will enjoy our competitive pay, generous benefits package, professional, stable and pleasant work environment. Most positions have no weekend or PM hours and no positions have call duty. EOE
FRC owns and/or operates 16 outpatient imaging facilities conveniently located throughout the Northern Virginia area. In these facilities, our physicians and staff provide an extensive range of radiology services for all ages and all families.
FRC physicians provide professional radiology services to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Our sub-specialized physicians diagnose and treat diseases and injuries using advanced imaging techniques such as X-Rays, CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, PET/CT, and Ultrasound.
Our practice is comprised of:
- 70 sub-specialized radiologists, and
- 400 clinical and administrative professionals
Who provide high quality radiology services at:
- 3 Inova hospitals, and
- 16 outpatient imaging centers located throughout Northern Virginia.
For Radiologic Technologists:
- we invest in the most advanced imaging technology including: 3.0 T MRI, 64-slice CT, hybrid imaging (PET/CT, SPECT/CT), DR/CR and digital mammography.
- your work is supported by a robust PACS
- we provide cross-training opportunities
- we provide a CME allowance
- we provide a sign-on bonus
- free parking is available at all of our facilities
- attractive work schedules
For Administrative Professionals:
- we maintain a professional and pleasant work environment
- our business office is walking distance from the Dunn Loring Metro
- free parking is available at all of our facilities
- we invest in state-of-the-art business technology such as: up-to-date software specific to your role, (e.g. voice-recognition dictation, PACS, robust RIS and coding software) and extensive resources on our corporate intranet
- we provide opportunities for advancement and internal transfer
Please visit our website Click Here and the tabs above to learn more about Fairfax Radiological Consultants and our current openings.Bi-Weekly Payroll
? The convenience of Direct Deposit is provided
Comprehensive Medical, Dental, and Prescription Insurance
? Available for all full-time employees at limited expense
? Three Medical Plans are offered
? Coverage is effective on the 1st of the month after 30 days of employment
Life Insurance
? Provided to all full-time employees
? Coverage is effective on the 1st of the month after 30 days of employment
? Provided by FRC
? Option to purchase additional voluntary insurance
Profit-Sharing Plan
? All employees are eligible to participate
? Three year vesting schedule
Generous Holiday and Leave benefits
Dependent and Medical Flexible Spending Accounts
Short-Term and Long-Term Disability after one year, provided by FRC
11 jobs with Fairfax Radiological Consultants
-
Medical Utilization Management Specialist - Radiology (Ffx)
Medical Utilization Management Specialist - Radiology (Ffx) Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking an excellent candidate for Medica...
-
Medical Assistant - 32-40hrs w/Benefits -Sat included (Ffx-BDC)
Medical Assistant - 32-40 hr-w/Benefits - Sat included (FFX- BDC) Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC seeking a Medical Assistant to work at...
-
Marketing and Compliance Coordinator (Ffx)
Marketing and Compliance Coordinator (Ffx) This is a support position to the Marketing Department and the Compliance Department. The responsibiliti...
-
CT Technologist (Res)
CT Technologist (Reston)
-
Sonography/ Ultrasound Technologist - PRN Weekdays - RDMS (Ffx-USC)
Sonography Technologist PRN Weekday - RDMS (USC) Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking a Registered Sonographer to perform General ...
-
Refund Specialist (Ffx)
REFUND SPECIALIST Fairfax Radiological Consultants, PC (FRC) is seeking a Refund Specialist to work in its Business Office in Fairfax. The hours ar...
-
Nuclear Medicine Technologist - PRN (Ffx)
Nuclear Medicine Technologist - PRN (Ffx) Fairfax Radiological Consultants, PC,(FRC) is seeking an experienced PRN Nuclear Medicine Tech to work Mo...
-
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Technologist - PRN Sat (Ffx - Prosperity)
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Technologist - PRN Sat (Ffx - Prosperity)
-
Mammography and Bone Density Tech - Fri & Sat - PT (Res)
Mammography and Bone Density Technologist - Part Time/PRN (Reston)
-
CT Technologist -Cardiac (Ffx-Prosperity)
CT Technologist - Cardiac (Ffx - Prosperity) Seeking an experienced CT Tech for a full time position in one of our Fairfax locations. Work Mon- Fri...
-
Radiologic Diagnostic Technologist - (Ffx - Wbn)
RADIOLOGIC DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIST Radiologic Diagnostic Technologist (Ffx-Wbn) Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking a full time...