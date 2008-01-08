About The Foundation Schools

The Foundation Schools has provided psychoeducational programs for students with emotional disabilities since 1975. A variety of talented staff members is needed to ensure the smooth and successful operation of the educational and clinical programs at two schools located in Largo & Gaithersburg, Maryland. Our main adminstrative office is located in Rockville, Maryland. We offer a supportive working environment, excellent resources and a competitive salary and benefit package.



The mission of The Foundation Schools is to serve the special education needs of students with emotional disabilities. We have developed a culture of learning in which students, with the support of staff, are encouraged to continuously learn and improve. Our instructional program is rooted in the Mastery Learning philosophy, which is based on the premise that all students can learn and achieve given the appropriate instructional conditions. Curriculum and instructional strategies are created to promote students' mastery of the skills, knowledge, and attitudes they need to be successful.



The Foundation Schools operates a number of programs for the benefit of our students. In addition to our many Clinical and Educational programs we offer The Foundation LINKS program, a wrap around service designed to provide our students and their families additional support beyond the school setting.



A variety of talented staff members are needed at all times to ensure the smooth and successful operation of the educational and clinical programs at the Foundation Schools:

-Secondary special education teachers with certification or certification eligibility in either their subject area or special education.

-Elementary special education teachers with certification or certification eligibility in special education.

-Teacher's assistants and persons to work one-to-one with designated students; bachelors degree preferred.

-Therapists/Counselors with state licensure/certification

-Speech and Language Pathologists with state licensure/certification

At The Foundation Schools, we offer competitive wages and excellent benefits including:



-Competitive Salary Commensurate with Educational Level and Experience

-Health and Dental Insurance

-Flexible Benefits Plan - Health and Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts

-Paid Holidays

-Paid Scheduled School Leave (winter break, spring break)

-Paid Days Leave

-Extended Sick Leave

-Life and Disability Insurances (company paid)

-Supplemental Life Insurance

-Tuition Reimbursement and Educational Assistance

-Professional Development Programs

-403(b) Retirement Plans (up to 8% company contribution after 1 year of service)

-Employee Assistance Program

-Credit Union Membership