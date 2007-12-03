The Ivymount School
11614 Seven Locks Road
Rockville
MD
20854
United States
Website: http://www.ivymount.org/
About The Ivymount School
Ivymount's mission is to offer a model, creative, multicultural, non-biased learning environment where students with disabilities can achieve their highest level of development; to support families in their efforts to make intelligent, thoughtful choices for their children; and, to maintain a leadership role in the community and the broad field of special education so that Ivymount's considerable expertise is widely accessible. The Ivymount School is committed to providing exemplary programs for students
8 jobs with The Ivymount School
-
Occupational Therapist
Occupational Therapists are responsible for providing occupational therapy assessment, treatment, and documentation according to each student’s Ind...
-
Outreach Program Coordinator (BCBA Required)
Manage and oversee the delivery of individual and professional ABA services to clients in home and school settings, perform assessments, develop tr...
-
Multimedia Production Coordinator
The Multimedia Coordinator assists the Director of Marketing and Communications working both collaboratively and independently to problem-solve and...
-
Adapted Physical Education/Health Associate Teacher
Under the supervision of the supervising teacher and/or Director of OT/PT/APE, the Adapted Physical Education/Health Associate Teacher is responsib...
-
Mental Health Professional
Mental Health Professionals are responsible for the provision of mental health counseling services and the development of social skills programming...
-
Program Coordinator (BCBA required)
Program Coordinators are responsible for the overall coordination and supervision of assigned classrooms, including educational and behavior interv...
-
1:1 Assistant Teacher
Join Ivymount in leading the way in special education! This is an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact on students' lives every day.
-
ABA Instructor
The Autism Program serves students from ages 5-21 with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Applied Behavior Analysis, systematic teaching, and data based pro...