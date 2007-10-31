About Justice Federal Credit Union

To be the premier provider of financial services to the justice, homeland security and law enforcement communities.



Justice Federal Credit Union proudly serves the justice community throughout the United States. We are a full service financial institution with headquarters based in Chantilly, VA.



Justice FCU is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the country, with branches and ATMs located in Washington DC, Clarksburg, WV, New York, NY, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Houston, TX, and Columbia, SC.



We are continually expanding to meet the needs of our dynamic membership. Our enthusiastic and friendly staff is committed to delivering innovative products and quality service to our membership in record time. We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of personalized service anywhere.



Our management team provides a professional working environment enriched by a variety of diverse and personal styles. Justice FCU is committed to providing employees with maximum opportunities for personal and professional growth, fair and respectful treatment as a valued member of our team, and rewards for exceptional performance.



All positions require a good credit history and security background check. Justice FCU offers competitive salary and exceptional benefits. Email your resumes and salary requirements to hr@jfcu.org or fax to 703.814.8907, Attention: Human Resources (Employee Recruitment).



Justice Federal Credit Union is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Health / Dental / Vision Insurance

Justice FCU offers a national network PPO health, dental, and vision insurance plan to employees. Employees become eligible on the first day of the month following their date of hire.



Flexible Spending Accounts

Justice FCU offers both Health and Dependent Care accounts. By enrolling in one or both of these accounts, employees can pay for eligible, uninsured health and dependent care expenses with pre-tax dollars.



Life Insurance

Justice FCU provides coverage equaling twice an employee's annual salary.



401K Plan

The 401K plan was established to provide retirement benefits. Justice Federal Credit Union believes in making an investment in our employees. To prove it, Justice FCU has adopted a Safe Harbor 401K Plan and an established matching program. Employees are eligible to participate in the 401K at the beginning of the first day of the month, following six months of service.



PTO - Personal Time Off

This benefit is intended to provide maximum flexibility for the use of leave and may be used for any reasons such as vacation, illness, or personal time.



Education

Justice FCU supports its employees in gaining additional education through seminars and college degrees. Employees who have completed one year of service and are in good standing may be eligible for reimbursement of job or industry related classes.



Computer Loans

Employees who have been with Justice FCU for at least six months may be eligible to apply for an interest free computer loan for the purchase of a computer, equipment, software, and/or upgrades.



Other Benefit Programs:

- Annual Corporate Events

- Corporate Award/Recognition/Incentive Programs

- Corporate Concierge

- Employee Assistance Program

- Employee Referral Program

- Employee Wellness/Quality of Life Programs

- Free Banking Service

- Metrochek (DC/NY Employees only)

- Short Term/Long Term Disability/AD&D Insurance

- 10 Paid Annual Holidays



This information summarizes the benefits available to full-time employees at Justice FCU. Eligibility to participate in each program may vary based on time in service and/or other requirements. To the extent that there is conflict between this summary and the plan document or insurance contract, the plan document or contract shall prevail. Justice FCU reserves the right to terminate, change, amend, and update the Justice FCU Benefit Plan at any time. Nothing contained in this summary or any policy or insurance plan shall alter Justice FCU's status as an at-will employer.