Phillips Programs
7010 Braddock Road
Annandale
VA
22003
United States
Website: http://www.phillipsprograms.org/
About Phillips Programs
PHILLIPS is a non-profit, private organization serving the needs of individuals with emotional and behavioral problems and their families through education, family support services, community education and advocacy.
The purpose of PHILLIPS is to assist individuals to maximize their potential and be productive members of society.
PHILLIPS Programs for Children and Families is proud to have recently won the 2010 Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Management.
In July 1967, with a vision of applying behavioral principles to the problem of educating unserved children, Dr. Lakin Phillips, a psychologist, founded the School for Contemporary Education. From the beginning Dr. Phillips' vision included a firm commitment to active parental involvement and interest in the use of educational technology. The school opened two months later in a renovated house in McLean, Virginia with four students. The organization first established a tutoring program but special education programs soon followed. In 2001 the program's name was changed to PHILLIPS Programs for Children and Families in honor of the founder. Piper Phillips Caswell is the current President and CEO.
From the initial four students, the organization has grown to serve nearly 500 students and their families from throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area annually in its four programs (two special education day schools, a therapeutic foster care program, and a home-based family program).
Locations:
PHILLIPS School Annandale
7010 Braddock Road
Annandale VA 22003
PHILLIPS School Laurel
8920 Whiskey Bottom Road
Laurel MD 20723
Our comprehensive benefits package includes:
- Group health insurance
- Group dental insurance
- Fully paid life insurance
- Fully paid long term disability insurance
- Flexible spending accounts
- Tax deferred savings plan
- Sick/personal leave
- Direct deposit of paycheck
- Credit union membership available
- Reimbursement of professional fees (up to certain limits)
- Funds to help pay for degree program coursework
- Employee Assistance Program
- Legal Assistance Program
- Bonus program for staff referral
- Gym membership discount available
10 jobs with Phillips Programs
-
INSTRUCTIONAL AIDES: SPECIAL EDUCATION
PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has ongoing needs for instructional aides. PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private ...
-
INSTRUCTIONAL AIDES: SPECIAL EDUCATION
PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has ongoing needs for instructional aides. PHILLIPS School ~ Annandale is a blue ribbon private ...
-
School Bus Aides
IMMEDIATE OPENING for School Bus Aides PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, have immediate openings for Bus Aides! PHILLIPS School ~ A...
-
Recreation Coordinator
Recreation Coordinator – Special Education PHILLIPS Programs, winner of the Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Management, is the p...
-
High School Teacher
High School Teacher PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time High School Special Education Tea...
-
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time Counselor/Therapi...
-
Counselor/Therapist: Special Eduation - Part Time
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a part time Counselor/Therapi...
-
INSTRUCTIONAL AIDES: SPECIAL EDUCATION
INSTRUCTIONAL AIDES: SPECIAL EDUCATION
-
PHILLIPS Programs - Program Director ~ Annandale School
PHILLIPS Programs: Program Director ~ Annandale Campus Applications are being accepted for this key leadership posit...
-
BCBA
COME JOIN our dynamic team of professionals, innovative and exciting!!!