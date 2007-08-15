About Phillips Programs

PHILLIPS is a non-profit, private organization serving the needs of individuals with emotional and behavioral problems and their families through education, family support services, community education and advocacy.

The purpose of PHILLIPS is to assist individuals to maximize their potential and be productive members of society.

PHILLIPS Programs for Children and Families is proud to have recently won the 2010 Washington Post Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Management.



In July 1967, with a vision of applying behavioral principles to the problem of educating unserved children, Dr. Lakin Phillips, a psychologist, founded the School for Contemporary Education. From the beginning Dr. Phillips' vision included a firm commitment to active parental involvement and interest in the use of educational technology. The school opened two months later in a renovated house in McLean, Virginia with four students. The organization first established a tutoring program but special education programs soon followed. In 2001 the program's name was changed to PHILLIPS Programs for Children and Families in honor of the founder. Piper Phillips Caswell is the current President and CEO.



From the initial four students, the organization has grown to serve nearly 500 students and their families from throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area annually in its four programs (two special education day schools, a therapeutic foster care program, and a home-based family program).



Locations:



PHILLIPS School Annandale

7010 Braddock Road

Annandale VA 22003



PHILLIPS School Laurel

8920 Whiskey Bottom Road

Laurel MD 20723

Our comprehensive benefits package includes: