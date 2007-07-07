The MIL Corporation (MIL)
4000 Mitchellville Road, Suite B230
Bowie
MD
20716
United States
Website: http://www.milcorp.com/
About The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Established in 1980, MIL provides innovative cyber, engineering, financial, and information technology services to the federal government. Our subject matter experts help advance customer operations through proven tools and methodologies. Dedicated to excellence, service, and support, MIL recognizes that sustained high-quality service delivery is a critical contributor to our success.
We are recognized by our clients and industry professionals alike for our integrity, diligence, and expertise across our core service areas:
Cyber Services
MIL develops, tests, certifies, and deploys the technologies and methodologies our customers need to protect their critical data and infrastructure. We leverage our corporate experience applying information assurance best practices to support our customers in reducing risks, threats, and vulnerabilities in cyberspace by employing new cyber-defense operating concepts to protect networks and systems against intrusions and malicious activity.
Engineering Services
MIL provides systems lifecycle solutions that span research, design, test & evaluation, logistics, and office support. Additionally, our team provides engineering, production, and technical management support services for various C4I communications-electronic systems, subsystems, and equipment.
Financial Services
MIL offers financial services dedicated to providing a wide variety of cost-effective solutions. Our team supports the federal government in the implementation, support, and maintenance of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and custom financial management, accounting, and administrative systems. Additionally, MIL provides financial and IT support across the globe.
Information Technology Services
MIL provides systems administration, service desk solutions, cloud computing, and applications development. Our IT services also include infrastructure, applications development, and help desk support. Holding a CMMI level 3 appraisal, our processes keep systems running efficiently and effectively.
For any additional information about MIL or our service offerings, please email us at info@milcorp.com or visit www.milcorp.com.
