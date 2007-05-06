The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C
Washington
D.C.
20019
United States
About The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C
The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools that prepare children both academically and socially, for success in college and beyond. In 1998, the Foundation opened The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. - the nation’s first urban public college preparatory boarding school. The school currently serves 325 students in grade 6-12. Ninety-seven percent of SEED graduates have been accepted to four-year colleges and universities.
6 jobs with The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C
HR MANAGER
We are currently seeking a Human Resources Manager.
STUDENT LIFE COUNSELORS
SPEECH/LANGUAGE THERAPIST
STUDENT LIFE ASSISTANTS
MIDDLE SCHOOL TECHNOLOGY TEACHER
MIDDLE SCHOOL HISTORY TEACHER
