About The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C

The SEED Foundation (www.seedfoundation.com) was created in 1997 to establish college-preparatory urban boarding schools that prepare children both academically and socially, for success in college and beyond. In 1998, the Foundation opened The SEED Public Charter School of Washington, D.C. - the nation’s first urban public college preparatory boarding school. The school currently serves 325 students in grade 6-12. Ninety-seven percent of SEED graduates have been accepted to four-year colleges and universities.