About St. Coletta of Greater Washington
SCGW serves school-age children (3-22) and adults with intellectual disabilities, autism, and secondary disabilities. At St. Coletta we respect the dignity of all persons entrusted to our care and we serve them in an atmosphere that encourages their talents, celebrates their successes and builds their self-esteem. A key component to our success is that we provide a quality infrastructure and resources to our staff, allowing them the freedom to do what they do best - teach and encourage.
We are a community of more than 400 children and adults where every day we see possibilities beyond disabilities. In September 2006 St. Coletta opened the St. Coletta Special Education Public Charter School at 19th Street and Independence Avenue SE in the District of Columbia. The new school is a 99,000 square foot, state of the art facility designed by world-renowned architect, Michael Graves. The school serves students with intellectual disabilities, autism and secondary disabilities, making it one of only a handful of charter schools in the nation serving this population. The Adult Program offers adults age 18 and older opportunities to participate in vocational and pre-vocational training, supported employment, life skills training, and community integration in order to achieve greater independence. Many of these individuals, while unsuccessful in traditional work situations, are extremely gifted in other areas. The program is constantly evolving to meet the needs of each individual and to find outlets for his/her many talents.
We offer very competitive salaries and excellent benefits.
Health and Dental Insurance
Retirement Plan 403(b) and Employer Contribution Plans
Short and Long term Disability and Life Insurance Plan
Metro Subsidy and Pre-Tax Metro Transit Program
Tuition Support
Employee Assistance Program
Free Fitness Classes
-
Speech-Language Pathologist
Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, ...
-
Special Education Teacher
School Hours of Operation - 7:50 AM to 3:40 PM - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 7:50 AM to 4:30 P
-
Adult Program Assistant, Alexandria VA
Definition Under general supervision, an incumbent in this position is responsible for the safety and well being of adult program participants
-
Adult Program Assistant, Rockville MD
Definition Under general supervision, an incumbent in this position is responsible for the safety and well being of adult program participants
-
Classroom Paraprofessional
Provide positive support to students throughout the school day and maintain a safe environment. Support classroom teacher with school activities
-
Human Resources Generalist
Definition Under general supervision of the Human Resources Director, the incumbent performs a variety of professional duties to support the human ...
-
Adult Program Coordinator Rockville, MD
Adult Program Coordinator Under general direction of the Adult Program Director, the incumbent is responsible for supervising a group of Program ...
-
Occupational Therapist (Special Education)
Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, ..
-
Adult Program Kitchen Assistant/Job Coach
Definition Under the supervision of the Adult Program Kitchen Manager/Job Coach, the incumbent is responsible for assisting with all aspects of the...