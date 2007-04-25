About St. Coletta of Greater Washington

SCGW serves school-age children (3-22) and adults with intellectual disabilities, autism, and secondary disabilities. At St. Coletta we respect the dignity of all persons entrusted to our care and we serve them in an atmosphere that encourages their talents, celebrates their successes and builds their self-esteem. A key component to our success is that we provide a quality infrastructure and resources to our staff, allowing them the freedom to do what they do best - teach and encourage.



We are a community of more than 400 children and adults where every day we see possibilities beyond disabilities. In September 2006 St. Coletta opened the St. Coletta Special Education Public Charter School at 19th Street and Independence Avenue SE in the District of Columbia. The new school is a 99,000 square foot, state of the art facility designed by world-renowned architect, Michael Graves. The school serves students with intellectual disabilities, autism and secondary disabilities, making it one of only a handful of charter schools in the nation serving this population. The Adult Program offers adults age 18 and older opportunities to participate in vocational and pre-vocational training, supported employment, life skills training, and community integration in order to achieve greater independence. Many of these individuals, while unsuccessful in traditional work situations, are extremely gifted in other areas. The program is constantly evolving to meet the needs of each individual and to find outlets for his/her many talents.

We offer very competitive salaries and excellent benefits.



Health and Dental Insurance

Retirement Plan 403(b) and Employer Contribution Plans

Short and Long term Disability and Life Insurance Plan

Metro Subsidy and Pre-Tax Metro Transit Program

Tuition Support

Employee Assistance Program

Free Fitness Classes

