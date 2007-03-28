About Alexandria City Public Schools

Alexandria City Public Schools is one of the most diverse school systems in the country and we celebrate that diversity. Our students come from more than 80 different countries, speak more than 60 languages, and represent a rainbow of ethnic and cultural groups. They are economically diverse, but all are rich in that the residents of Alexandria are dedicated to ensuring that each and every one of them achieves success.

The children of Alexandria have benefited significantly from the strong support of City Council and the Alexandria community over the years. Tremendous gains have been made in student achievement and ACPS continues to be in the forefront of technology integration.

T.C. Williams High School is on the cutting edge, both inside and out. The award-winning building features numerous environmentally sound features, such as a 450,000-gallon underground cistern that collects and stores rainwater for building use, and a rooftop garden that provides stormwater management. The redesigned educational program at T.C. consists of smaller learning communities designed to increase academic achievement and the level of student engagement. Students feel more connected to caring adults, and teachers have more opportunity to know and support their students.

The City of Alexandria was recently named one of the Top 100 Communities for Young People by America's Promise, partly because of the quality of our schools and programs. A recent City survey indicates that the number of people who made the decision to live in Alexandria based on the quality of the schools has increased since 2004. We have many reasons to celebrate. ACPS is truly an urban success!