With an operating budget of $53 million, the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington operates 17 facilities in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and northern Virginia, employs over 1,500 employees and impacts the lives of more than 265,000 youth and adults each year. A leader in innovation, the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington has made an impact in advancing health and education initiatives and strengthening the communities we serve. Picture your next career move to the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, joining one of the largest associations in the country, where the expectations are high and where you can make a real difference in driving results. If your next career move includes leaving a legacy, then consider your future with the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington!

