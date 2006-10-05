Loudoun County Public Schools
21000 Education Court
Ashburn
VA
20148
United States
About Loudoun County Public Schools
Located 25 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., Loudoun County combines the best of rural and suburban living for a steadily increasing population which will total approximately 255,518. Now one of the fastest growing jurisdictions in the nation. The county is home to increasing numbers of regional and global corporations whose active participation in school-business partnerships enriches and extends learning opportunities in Loudoun County Public Schools.
Strong community commitment to quality public education provides Loudoun youngsters, K-12, with a superior public school system.
Competitive pay for teachers and challenging staff development programs help enable Loudoun Public Schools to select from the top personnel available.
HIGH SCHOOLS
LCPS' ten high schools will enroll 13,726 students, grades 9-12 in 2006-07. Average class size is 25.9 students. More than half of a high school student's subjects are determined by state requirements for graduation. The school year is divided into two 18-week semesters. Report cards are issued after each nine-week grading period.
ACCREDITATION
The high schools are fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools; all Loudoun schools are accredited by Virginia's Board of Education. 100 percent of the LCPS schools met the standard for full school accreditation with SOL test scores in 2004-05 (Information not available for 2005-2006 as yet).
ACHIEVEMENT
There were 2 National Merit Scholar Finalists and 7 National Merit Semifinalists from LCPS high schools during the 2005-2006 school year.
92% of the LCPS graduates in the class of 2006 reported plans to continue formal education with 86% planning to attend four-year colleges or universities.
These graduates garnered $8,200,000 in scholarships and financial aid to continue their studies
- Health Insurance
- Employee Assistance Program
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Retirement and Life Insurance
- Leave Benefits
- Voluntary Benefits
156 jobs with Loudoun County Public Schools
-
Teacher, Grade 5
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, ELL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, English
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Secretary I (2 openings)
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Teacher, EL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Cafeteria Monitor (Part Time)
This is a part-time employee working in the school lunchroom in an elementary school. An employee in this class is responsible for overseeing student
-
Teacher Assistant, Study Hall Monitor
The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall. He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atm
-
Secretary I (2 openings)
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Librarian
The Librarian provides students and teachers intellectual and physical access to materials in appropriate formats (books, periodicals, videos, DVDs,
-
Instructional Facilitator, Technology
The IFT works directly with staff through the coaching cycle (planning, modeling, and reflecting), to effectively meet teaching and learning needs. I
-
Teacher, EL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Secretary I
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Teacher, Business Edication
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, Reading
To provide expert attention to the needs of students in the area of reading and support teachers in the implementation of effective reading instructi
-
Teacher, Grade 3
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher Assistant, Special Education
This is work providing instructional support, training, and personal assistance to teachers of students with physical disabilities or intellectual di
-
PALS Tutor
The PALS tutor works with students in grades K-3 in small groups of students of five or less, who have been identified as needing additional support
-
Teacher, English
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, Middle School Science
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, Math (Department Chair)
The Math Department Chair provides leadership, coordination, and innovation in the assigned curricular area so that each student may derive maximum b