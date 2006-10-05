About Loudoun County Public Schools

Located 25 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., Loudoun County combines the best of rural and suburban living for a steadily increasing population which will total approximately 255,518. Now one of the fastest growing jurisdictions in the nation. The county is home to increasing numbers of regional and global corporations whose active participation in school-business partnerships enriches and extends learning opportunities in Loudoun County Public Schools.



Strong community commitment to quality public education provides Loudoun youngsters, K-12, with a superior public school system.



Competitive pay for teachers and challenging staff development programs help enable Loudoun Public Schools to select from the top per­sonnel available.



HIGH SCHOOLS



LCPS' ten high schools will enroll 13,726 students, grades 9-12 in 2006-07. Average class size is 25.9 students. More than half of a high school student's subjects are determined by state requirements for graduation. The school year is divided into two 18-week semesters. Report cards are issued after each nine-week grading period.



ACCREDITATION



The high schools are fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools; all Loudoun schools are accredited by Virginia's Board of Education. 100 percent of the LCPS schools met the standard for full school accreditation with SOL test scores in 2004-05 (Information not available for 2005-2006 as yet).



ACHIEVEMENT



There were 2 National Merit Scholar Finalists and 7 National Merit Semifinalists from LCPS high schools during the 2005-2006 school year.



92% of the LCPS graduates in the class of 2006 reported plans to continue formal education with 86% planning to attend four-year colleges or universities.



These graduates garnered $8,200,000 in scholarships and financial aid to continue their studies