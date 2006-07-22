Community Connections

801 PENNSYLVANIA AVE SE S
201 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Washington
DC
20003
United States

Since its founding in 1984, Community Connections has been committed to innovative and compassionate mental health, addictions and residential services for the District of Columbia's most vulnerable citizens. Community Connections combines a commitment to quality mental health care with a passion for research and education that has led to our status as a recognized national leader in the delivery of creative and constantly evolving, evidence-based services for our consumers and our community.

