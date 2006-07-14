About Fairfax Water

Fairfax County Water Authority (Fairfax Water) is Virginia's largest water utility, serving one out of every five Virginians who obtain their water from public utilities. Nearly 1.5 million people in the Northern Virginia communities of Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Alexandria depend on Fairfax Water for superior drinking water.



That's 1.5 million friends, neighbors and family members. We don't need any other reason to demand the highest in water quality standards!

Chartered in 1957 by the Virginia State Corporation Commission as a public, non-profit water utility, Fairfax Water operates four water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 262 million gallons per day. The plants include the Corbalis Treatment Plant, operating on the dependable and free-flowing Potomac River in the northwestern area of Fairfax County, and the Griffith Treatment Plant on the impounded Occoquan River in the southeastern area. Water is distributed throughout Fairfax Water's service area through nearly 3,200 miles of water mains.



Fairfax Water produces, on average, 148 million gallons of water per day. More than 235,000 mostly residential accounts in Fairfax County comprise about 60 percent of total water sales. Approximately 40 percent of total water sales are wholesaled to Loudoun and Prince William Counties, the City of Alexandria, the Town of Herndon, Ft. Belvoir and Dulles Airport. Revenues in 2005 were $120 million.



Fairfax Water is governed by a ten-member Board of Directors composed of Fairfax County citizens who are appointed by the elected Board of Supervisors of Fairfax County. A General Manager, supported by a senior staff of engineering and business professionals, manages the day-to-day operations of Fairfax Water.

Summary of Benefits

Regular Full-time Employees



PAID LEAVE

? Vacation Days Per Year Service Years

13 0 < 3 years

19 3 < 15 years

26 15+ years



? Sick Leave

13 days per year for you and/or your household dependent's illness and care.



? Holidays

JAN New Year's Day, Inauguration Day & Martin Luther King Day

FEB Presidents' Day

MAY Memorial Day

JULY Independence Day

SEPT Labor Day

OCT Columbus Day

NOV Veterans' Day, Thanksgiving Day & Day After Thanksgiving

DEC Christmas Eve (1/2 Day) & Christmas Day

** Plus one Discretionary Holiday to be taken during the calendar year.



INSURANCE

? Health which also includes Medical / Dental / Vision / Rx

? Life

? Long-Term Disability (effective after 36 months of employment)

? Voluntary Long-Term Care (at employees' cost)



RETIREMENT



? Fairfax Water Retirement Plan

? 457 Plan (similar to a 401(k) plan)



ADDITIONAL BENEFITS



? Tuition Reimbursement

? Professional Development

? Child/Adult Care Reimbursement Plan

? Flexible Spending Accounts

? Holiday Parties and Picnics

? Credit Union Membership

? Direct Deposit



Fairfax Water is committed to providing comprehensive benefits to our employees and their eligible dependents, as well as opportunities for continued education and professional development.



Employee-paid premiums and contributions are deducted on a pre-tax basis.



This review is intended to be a brief summary of the major benefits provided by Fairfax Water. In all instances, plan documents and policies govern the eligibility and administration of each benefit plan.