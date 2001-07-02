Georgetown University
37th & O Streets, NW
Suite 1200A
Washington
DC
20057
United States
Tel: 2026872008
Website: http://www.georgetown.edu/
About Georgetown University
Founded in 1789, the same year the U.S. Constitution took effect, Georgetown University is the nation's oldest Catholic and Jesuit university. Georgetown today is a major student-centered, international, research university offering respected undergraduate, graduate and professional programs on its three campuses in Washington, DC.
Georgetown University is a leading employer in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and offers prospective employees an opportunity to work with the best and the brightest in a caring, diverse and intellectually stimulating campus environment. The University is world renowned for its academic and research programs which provide our faculty and staff with unprecedented career challenges and growth opportunities. Enjoy working with our students and professional colleagues who are proud of their accomplishments and strive to be leaders in their respective fields.
Georgetown University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer that is committed to diversity in the workplace.
GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY OFFERS ATTRACTIVE BENEFITS, INCLUDING A TUITION ASSISTANCE PLAN.
203 jobs with Georgetown University
-
Contracts Manager
The Contracts Manager is responsible for oversight of contract review and the internal contract work-flow processes. Through the contract review proc
-
Community Director, Residential Living - Division of Student Affairs
The Division of Student Affairs supports the academic mission by educating students as whole persons, promoting their intellectual, moral, spiritual,
-
O'Neill Institute Associate - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
-
Digital User Experience Associate - Office of Advancement
The Office of Advancement advances the mission of Georgetown through fundraising and alumni engagement activities. The office has many departments in
-
Graphic Design & Multimedia Specialist, Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce - McCourt
The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute that studies the link betw
-
Executive Assistant - Office of the Senior Vice President for Research
The Office of the Senior Vice President for Research (OSVPR) advances and supports Georgetown University by fostering an inter-disciplinary, multi-in
-
Director, English Language Center - School of Continuing Studies
Georgetown University's English Language Center is dedicated to promoting cross-cultural understanding through innovative and effective programs for
-
Financial Aid Officer
Requirements Preferred Qualifications Current Georgetown Employees: If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and logi
-
Senior Editor/Writer - Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce
The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute affiliated with the George
-
Digital Media Associate
The Digital Media Associate supports the promoting and protecting of the Georgetown University brand on a daily basis through digital communities on
-
Marketing and Program Assistant, Continuing Legal Education - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high
-
Offensive Coordinator Football/Assistant Coach - Hoya Athletics
The Offensive Coordinator Football/Assistant Coach recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I student-athletes, under the guidelines
-
Assistant Football Coach - Hoya Athletics
The Assistant Coach recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I student-athletes, under the guidelines of Georgetown, the Patriot Leag
-
Assistant Coach, Women's Volleyball - Hoya Athletics
The Assistant Coach for Women's Volleyball recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I volleyball student-athletes, under the guidelin
-
Director, Center for Student Engagement
Georgetown University's Center for Student Engagement is committed to providing learning and development opportunities, which complement our Jesuit i
-
Program Coordinator, Continuing Legal Education Administration - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high
-
Landscape Laborer
The Landscape Laborer performs landscape labor work by assisting to prepare and maintain landscaped areas as part of the services provided by the Fac
-
Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic
The Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic performs scheduled maintenance, inspections, and adjustments for a variety of major pieces of equipment. Reporti
-
Research Assistant - Georgetown University Medical Center
Georgetown University Medical Center is committed to excellence in research, education and the improvement of human health and well-being. Emphasizin
-
Development Associate, Regional - Office of Advancement
The Office of Advancement advances the mission of Georgetown through fundraising and alumni engagement activities. The office has many departments in