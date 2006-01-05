About 4Staff

Welcome to 4Staff, LLC, the most dynamic staffing service in Washington, DC with the most experience. We are owned by two individuals with over 40 years of combined experience in the Washington, DC staffing market.



Please let us know how we can assist you with your Temporary, Temp-to-Hire and Direct Hire career goals. We hope that you consider choosing 4Staff to help you with your career move, and are confident that it will be an enjoyable and rewarding experience with us.



4Staff is a full service staffing firm that can offer you opportunities for Temporary, Temp-to-Hire and Direct Hire positions. We, as well as our clients, have very high expectations of our employees and candidates. In return, you will receive excellent compensation, competitive benefits, exciting job opportunities and caring customer service from 4Staff. If we can help you advance your career in any way, please do not hesitate to let us know how ... we are Here 4 You!



At 4Staff, LLC we are excited to offer you rewarding opportunities for Temporary, Temp-to-Hire and Direct Hire assignments. We will place you in professional office environments where you can utilize your skills to the best of your ability. Our opportunities include:

- Administrative Assistant

- Executive Assistant

- Receptionist

- Clerical

- Data Entry

- Customer Service

- Accounting Clerk

- Accounts Payable

- Accounts Receivable

- Bookkeeping

- Accounting Managers

- And many more!

4Staff, LLC truly appreciates the hard work and dedication of our employees. When you work on an assignment for 4Staff, you are one of our employees. As such, it is our goal to take care of you and provide you with excellent compensation and benefits.

Our benefits include:

- Vacation Pay

- Holiday Pay

- Health Benefits

- Direct Deposit

- Referral Bonuses

- 401k Plan

- Banking Privileges

- And the list is growing!



At 4Staff we believe that taking care of people is of utmost importance. We are here to provide you with rewarding work opportunities. One benefit that you will always receive from 4Staff is our sincere thanks for doing a great job. Q: What is the fastest way to apply to a job that I see online?

A: You are always welcome to apply using the online process, but the quickest way to move to the front of the line is to call 202-347-1044 immediately and talk to any of our employment specialists.



Q: Who are Mark & Steve:

A: Mark Roush and Steve Strauss have both been in the staffing industry since the mid-1980's. With Mark's extensive expertise in recruitment and staffing management and Steve's proven track record in sales, customer service and client development, the combination of their backgrounds is truly unbeatable. We are certain you will notice the difference in not only a higher echelon of customer service, but also in the added value that comes from working with professionals with exceptional staffing experience.



Q: Why did they Start 4Staff?

A: 4Staff, LLC was created because Mark and Steve feel that better customer service is both needed and expected in Washington, DC. With 40 plus years of combined experience in the Washington, DC staffing marketplace, we feel that we have the knowledge, experience and drive to provide a higher echelon of customer service to our clients, candidates and employees alike.



As world globalization continues, more and more companies merge or are acquired by larger ones. We believe a truly superior level of customer service and support can best be provided by a strong, locally owned and locally operated staffing company. We are headquartered right here in downtown Washington, DC, above Metro Center and we are Here 4 You!



We created 4Staff as a customer service driven company. It is our promise, to our clients, candidates and employees, that 4Staff will provide a unique combination of highly personalized customer service and the most consultative and innovative staffing services available. We are confident that you will be very pleased with our services and we look forward to working with you.