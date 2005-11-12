About The Endocrine Society

Endocrine Society is the world's largest and most active professional organization of endocrinologists in the world. Founded in 1916, the Society is internationally known as the leading source of state-of-the-art research and clinical advancements in endocrinology and metabolism. We are dedicated to promoting excellence in research, education and clinical practice in the field of endocrinology. Society membership continues to grow with more than 17,000 members from over 100 countries. These professionals are dedicated to the research and treatment of the full range of endocrine disorders: diabetes, infertility, osteoporosis, thyroid disease, obesity/lipids, growth hormone, pituitary tumors, and adrenal insufficiency.

For employees, Endocrine Society offers a stimulating, collegial work environment of 86 staff where top performance is recognized and appreciated. We pride ourselves on our competitive pay practices and excellent benefits program, including a 10% annual employer contribution to a TIAA-CREF retirement plan, subsidized health, dental and vision insurance, fully paid life and disability income protection, professional development and tuition assistance programs, an on-site employee fitness room and generous leave benefits. We have a convenient Downtown D.C. location accessible by the Metro red line Farragut North and blue and orange line Farragut West stations.