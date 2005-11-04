DCS Corp
6909 Metro Park Drive
Suite 500
Alexandria
VA
22310
United States
Website: http://www.dcscorp.com/
About DCS Corp
Specializing in military combat systems technologies, DCS provides a comprehensive and effective blend of core engineering support and program management disciplines to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with sensors, platform electronics, weapons, C4ISR and knowledge systems. DCS helps clients address unique and complex engineering, management and vision issues in defense systems acquisition and sustainment in support of our National defense. DCS, a privately-held and employee-owned company with an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), employs a diverse team of over 700 highly-qualified engineers and technical professionals. Headquartered in Alexandria VA, DCS maintains offices and laboratories in ten locations across the United States. We offer a stimulating work environment, competitive salaries, and a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical/dental, Employee Stock Ownership Plan, 401K, tuition assistance, Paid Time Off, catastrophic leave program, paid holidays, disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, employee referral and performance incentive bonuses. Help DCS make a difference through one of our exciting opportunities providing the defense community with the expertise necessary to ensure the security of the United States while working in a team environment. We are constantly improving our solutions through a corporate-wide Quality Management Program that has been recently registered to the ISO 9001:2000 standard. Our dedication to protecting national security is demonstrated by our receipt of multiple DSS Cogswell Awards - a prestigious award recognizing our dedication to the safeguarding of National secrets won by fewer than 2% of all government contractors. Our customers include the Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Air Warfare Center, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, Naval Research Laboratory, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command and Missile Defense Agency.
64 jobs with DCS Corp
-
CM/DM/Block Support
Responsible for providing Configuration Management (CM), Data Management (DM), and/or Block support to the F/A-18 & EA-18G IPT and for effectively id
-
H-1 Laboratory Technician
Perform as an H-1 laboratory technician, troubleshooting and modifying laboratory systems. Essential Job Functions: Troubleshoot and correct laborato
-
SharePoint Software Engineer
DCS is looking for a SharePoint Software Engineer! Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to design and deve
-
Configuration Management Lead
Military Combat Vehicle Software Configuration Management! Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to develop
-
Radar Senors Engineering Subject Matter Expert
In this position you will provide broad RADAR TECHNOLOGY related Systems Engineering Subject Matter Expertise (SME) to multiple sensor acquisition pr
-
Anti-Tamper Engineering Specialist
The ANTI-TAMPER ENGINEERING specialist will provide technical support for various USAF acquisition portfolio programs within the DOD Anti-Tamper Exec
-
Information Technology Admin Support Specialist
Support flight test activities for the Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) Task Team at the F/A-18 and EA-18G Advanced Weapons Lab (AWL). Secondary su
-
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
-
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
-
EA-18G Lab Tech Support
EA-18G Lab Technician will provide the following support for the EA-18G lab at the F/A-18 AWIL Essential Job Functions: Install, update software for
-
Software Process Measurement Engineer
In the Software Process Measurement Engineer position you will work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Systems and Software Integration a
-
JSSA Technical Editor
The AV-8B/T-45 Joint Systems Support Activity (JSSA) is seeking a skilled, motivated, and disciplined Technical Editor to interface with Project Engi
-
Computer Scientist
DCS Corporation is looking for an Computer Scientist to perform research and development in signal processing algorithm development, neural network d
-
Optical Scientist
DCS Corporation is looking for an Optical Scientist to perform research and development of digital holography, lasers, spatial light modulators and o
-
FPGA Engineer
DCS is looking for an FPGA Engineer with experience FPGA hardware design and development, circuit design, and electronics system integration for mili
-
Image Processing Engineer
DCS is looking for an Image Processing Engineer with experience in the enhancement of image quality for computational and/or human analysis and inspe
-
Operations Analyst, II
DCS is seeking an operations analyst to support PM PNT in task management, document control, calendar management, meeting coordination and planning,
-
Help Desk Specialist
Entry Level I.T. Help Desk Specialist, providing I.T. support to local and remote employees. The ideal candidate will have customer service experienc
-
Executive Assistant
DCS is looking for an Executive Assistant to support senior staff at Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.
-
Information Assurance Specialist
DCS is looking for a Information Assurance Specialist for a Product Manager at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. The Specialist will be responsible for devel