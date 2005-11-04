About DCS Corp

Specializing in military combat systems technologies, DCS provides a comprehensive and effective blend of core engineering support and program management disciplines to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with sensors, platform electronics, weapons, C4ISR and knowledge systems. DCS helps clients address unique and complex engineering, management and vision issues in defense systems acquisition and sustainment in support of our National defense. DCS, a privately-held and employee-owned company with an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), employs a diverse team of over 700 highly-qualified engineers and technical professionals. Headquartered in Alexandria VA, DCS maintains offices and laboratories in ten locations across the United States. We offer a stimulating work environment, competitive salaries, and a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical/dental, Employee Stock Ownership Plan, 401K, tuition assistance, Paid Time Off, catastrophic leave program, paid holidays, disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, employee referral and performance incentive bonuses. Help DCS make a difference through one of our exciting opportunities providing the defense community with the expertise necessary to ensure the security of the United States while working in a team environment. We are constantly improving our solutions through a corporate-wide Quality Management Program that has been recently registered to the ISO 9001:2000 standard. Our dedication to protecting national security is demonstrated by our receipt of multiple DSS Cogswell Awards - a prestigious award recognizing our dedication to the safeguarding of National secrets won by fewer than 2% of all government contractors. Our customers include the Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Air Warfare Center, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, Naval Research Laboratory, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command and Missile Defense Agency.