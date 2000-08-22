About University of Maryland University College

University of Maryland University College (UMUC), one of 11 accredited, degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland, is the second largest university in the state, offering programs and services tailored for working adults. The university currently has more than 80,000 students worldwide, nearly 15,000 of which are Maryland residents.





University of Maryland University College has excelled at providing higher education to working adult students through distance learning since 1947. With more than 80,000 students in 29 countries, including the United States, UMUC is truly a 'global university'. It is the second largest of 13 institutions in the University System of Maryland, with world headquarters in Adelphi, Maryland. The Maryland Higher Education Commission projects that UMUC students in the United States will account for one-third of all students enrolled in University System of Maryland institutions by 2011.



UMUC offers traditional-classroom courses throughout Maryland and the metropolitan-Washington region. Programs are also offered on site at more than 100 U.S. military installations throughout Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and the Pacific for service members and their families.



In addition to its history of providing educational services to the U.S. military worldwide, UMUC is highly regarded for its expertise in online education. More than 85 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs can be completed online, in addition to a comprehensive array of online student services, including information/library services with over 90 databases, for all UMUC students, whether they attend traditional classes or 'virtual' ones.



UMUC houses Maryland's largest collection of art by Maryland artists, and the university's Inn & Conference Center, once expansion is completed in 2004, is expected to be the 12th largest conference facility in the metropolitan Washington region.



For more on UMUC, visit the university's Web site at www.umuc.edu.



Tuition Remission.

Retirement: State Pension System/Optional Retirement Program/Supplemental Retirement Plans.

Medical Insurance to include Vision: 2- PPO's, 3-POS's, 4-HMO's.

Mental Health

Dental: 2- HMO's & 1-POS.

Prescription.

Term Life Insurance / Group Life Insurance.

Personal Accidental Death and Dismemberment Plan.

Long Term Disability.

Long Term Care.

Flexible Spending Accounts for Health Care/Dependent (Day) Care.

Annual Leave: Exempt employees can earn up to 22 days of annual leave per calendar year.

Non-exempt employees can earn up to 10 days of annual leave per calendar year. With incremental accrual increases with continued years of service.

Sick Leave: Can earn up to 15 days of sick leave per calendar year.

3 personal days granted each calendar year.

14 State Holidays. (15 in a general election year)

Direct Deposit.

Payroll deductions for US Savings Bonds.

Voluntary Contributions to United Charities.

Eligible for membership with the State Employees Credit Union.

Semi-annual department bowling challenge

Equal Employment Opportunity Policy

UMUC actively subscribes to a policy of equal employment opportunity and does not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, age, sex, color, physical or mental disability, religion, sexual orientation, martial status, national origin, veteran's status, or political affiliation.

