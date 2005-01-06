Eastern Research Group

14555 Avion Parkway
Suite 200
Chantilly
VA
20151-1102
United States

Website: http://www.erg.com/

3 jobs with Eastern Research Group

  • Junior Developers

    • Chantilly, Virginia (Washington DC Metro Area) OR Charlottesville, Virginia
    • Competitive and based on experience
    • Eastern Research Group

    Become part of an Agile team designing and building software and web solutions to support environmental organizations

  • Configuration Management Specialist

    • Washington D.C. Metro Area
    • Competitive based on experience
    • Eastern Research Group

    Oversee configuration management efforts at a federal agency client site in the Washington DC area, Excellent benefits: health insurance, 401k & more

  • Electrical Engineer

    • Washington, D.C. Metro Area
    • Competitive based on experience
    • Eastern Research Group

    Independently execute electrical engineering projects at federal agency client site in the DC area;Excellent benefits including profit sharing & more

