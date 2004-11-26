Fairfax County Government

12000 Government Center Parkway
Suite 270
Fairfax
VA
22035-0034
United States

Website: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/jobs

About Fairfax County Government

Fairfax County, Virginia is a diverse and thriving urban county. As the most populous jurisdiction in both Virginia and the Washington metropolitan area, the County's population exceeds that of seven states. The median household income of Fairfax County is one of the highest in the nation and over half of its adult residents have four-year college degrees or more educational attainment. Fairfax County also is home to an extensive commercial office market and is a major employment center.

Fairfax County Government is a great place to work, with a variety of jobs in different fields, great benefits, and an enjoyable working environment. We serve nearly one million residents in one of the largest counties in the country. Our talented employees have established Fairfax County as a leader in nearly every facet of public service and have won national recognition as innovators in local government.The size of Fairfax County government and the diversity of services it provides to citizens allows opportunities for personal growth and development, without ever having to change employers. In addition to pay, Fairfax County Government provides an employee benefits package worth approximately 25% of your salary in additional compensation. This package of benefits consists of programs designed to protect you and your family during your employment with the county and into your retirement years.


BENEFITS INCLUDE:
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Group Term Life Insurance
Contributory Retirement Plan
Deferred Compensation
Flexible Spending Account Programs
Long Term Disability Insurance
Long Term Care Plan
Tuition Assistance Program
Employees' Child Care Center
Virginia College Savings Plans

Fairfax County's Application Process: Fairfax County uses an online application process called NEOGOV at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/jobsfor nearly all positions.

Applicants who need assistance with the online application process are welcome to come to the Application Center at Fairfax County's HR Central where staff will be happy to work with you to establish an account and get your resume into the system. HR Central is located in the Government Center at 12000 Government Center Parkway, Suite 270, Fairfax, VA, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Or call 703-222-5872 for more information.

For more information on applying, please click here - https://www.governmentjobs.com/home/applicationguide.

68 jobs with Fairfax County Government

Sign up for job alerts
Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe