About Antenna International

We are looking for exceptional people who can be at the forefront of delivering a memorable experience in some of the most iconic places in the world!

Over 70 million people in 52 countries have enjoyed our tours and apps. And nearly 500 of the world's most famous landmarks, museums and cultural institutions trust us to be their storymakers. We make audio tours, mobile apps, multimedia guides, podcasts, interactives, and unrivalled story-driven content for the museum and cultural sector.