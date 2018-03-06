Washington International Horse Show
Contact: Linda Macklin
3299 K street NW
Suite 600
Washington
DC
20007
United States
Tel: 202-525-3679
Website: http://www.wihs.org/
About Washington International Horse Show
Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018, the Washington International Horse Show is one of North America's most prestigious and entertaining equestrian events attracting more than 26,000 spectators annually to Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, for six days of Olympic-level competition plus community and charity events. A 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1958, WIHS is an historic world-class equestrian event that engages, entertains and educates, while supporting charitable and military causes.
Lead and develop a comprehensive multi-year business strategy to drive the long-term success of this iconic DC sporting and cultural event.