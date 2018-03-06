About Washington International Horse Show

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018, the Washington International Horse Show is one of North America's most prestigious and entertaining equestrian events attracting more than 26,000 spectators annually to Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, for six days of Olympic-level competition plus community and charity events. A 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1958, WIHS is an historic world-class equestrian event that engages, entertains and educates, while supporting charitable and military causes.