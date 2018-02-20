About Kool Smiles/Benevis

Dentist owned and operated since 2002, Kool Smiles is dedicated to creating a world of happy, healthy smiles. We believe every person deserves access to quality, affordable dental care – and this mission drives everything we do. In addition to the work in our offices to bring quality dental care to families, our charitable giving and community outreach initiatives extend around the country, and globally. Our industry leading quality assurance and compliance programs help ensure all of our patients receive high quality dental care. Kool Smiles offers unique opportunities to change lives for the better.