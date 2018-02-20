About Standard Office Supply

Standard Office Supply and Standard Business Furniture are trade names for MDM Office Systems Inc. a Maryland corporation founded in 1984 in Bethesda, Maryland. Standard now has locations in Washington DC and Prince Georges County, Maryland. From its inception, principals Milton & Merrillie Morris charted a course based on service excellence and unimpeachable integrity. The drive to be the best service provider among our peers prompted early adoption of best available technology, affiliation with one of the major industry purchasing associations, and cultivation of a strong, stable staff that shares our values. Standard has grown steadily to become one of the largest independent, full service, office products dealerships in the greater Washington-Baltimore region.

Standard’s tag line “One Source Great Solutions” captures a range of the company’s offerings:

Office Supplies - over 50,000 items, available within one business day. Business Furniture - a full service “contract” dealer, representing about 150 leading furniture lines. Promotional products - thousands of items to promote your organization, or to reward or motivate your staff. Educational Furniture & Supplies-over 10,000 supplies & furniture items for the classroom from kindergarten up. Office Breakroom Supplies - the very best in equipment, beverages & other supplies. Standard has a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. As a result we offer the Green Office – an extensive collection of “recycled office products” in the hope that each step we take toward environmental sustainability in the office will be magnified in time and space to help sustain a vibrant environment.