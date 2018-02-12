Montgomery County Government - Community Use of Public Facilities
Contact: Administrative Specialist II Amina Getaneh
255 Rockville Pike
Suite 201
ROCKVILLE
MD
20850
United States
Tel: 240-777-2723
Website: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/cupf/
1 job with Montgomery County Government - Community Use of Public Facilities
-
Manager I (Director, Community Use of Public Facilities)
Montgomery County seeks a results-driven, collaborative, experienced leader to head the Office of Community Use of Public Facilities (CUPF).