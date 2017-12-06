About Glory Days Grill

Operating in 5 states, Glory Days Grill is a full-service, sports-themed family restaurant featuring a wide variety of food items served at very affordable prices, outstanding service and real-time entertainment. Every restaurant brings together award-winning menus accompanied by numerous large screen televisions tuned to a variety of sports, cartoons, news and entertainment offerings. Tables and booths have individual volume-controlled speaker stations adding to the guest’s enjoyment. Many locations have private banquet facilities and all feature catering services. Glory Days Grill has been named Best Casual Theme Restaurant, Best American Restaurant, Best Sports Bar, and has also received accolades for Best Ribs, Best Chili, Best Burger and Best Bartender. Glory Days Grill founders, Richard Danker, Bob Garner, and Jeff Newman currently own and operate 18 Glory Days Grill restaurants in the tri-state area comprising Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Glory Days Grill also supports 10 franchised restaurants in Richmond, VA and Tampa, FL. For more information, visit www.glorydaysgrill.com.