Government Accountability Project

Contact: Mr Luke Drabyn

1612 K Street NW, Suite 1100
Washington
DC
20006
United States

Tel: 202 457 0034

Website: http://whistleblower.org/

About Government Accountability Project

The Government Accountability Project is the nation’s leading whistleblower protection and advocacy organization. A non-partisan public-interest group, GAP litigates whistleblower cases, helps expose wrongdoing to the public, and actively promotes government and corporate accountability. Since 1977, GAP has helped over 6,000 whistleblowers.

1 job with Government Accountability Project

  • International Research Fellowship

    • Washington D.C.
    • The Fellow will be paid a stipend of $7,500 over a period of 12 weeks.
    • Government Accountability Project

    International Research Fellowship The Government Accountability Project (GAP) is offering a three-month fellowship beginning May 15, 2018 to resear...

