Government Accountability Project
Contact: Mr Luke Drabyn
1612 K Street NW, Suite 1100
Washington
DC
20006
United States
Tel: 202 457 0034
Website: http://whistleblower.org/
About Government Accountability Project
The Government Accountability Project is the nation’s leading whistleblower protection and advocacy organization. A non-partisan public-interest group, GAP litigates whistleblower cases, helps expose wrongdoing to the public, and actively promotes government and corporate accountability. Since 1977, GAP has helped over 6,000 whistleblowers.
1 job with Government Accountability Project
International Research Fellowship
International Research Fellowship The Government Accountability Project (GAP) is offering a three-month fellowship beginning May 15, 2018 to resear...