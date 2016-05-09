About Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc.

Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc. (NRC) is a multi-discipline utility and transportation general contractor based in Farmingdale, NJ. Family owned and operated for over thirty five years, the company has successfully completed over $1 Billion in construction contracts. NRC is engaged in the construction of underground utilities, tunneling, bridges, treatment plants, mechanical systems, pump station and various other types of heavy construction for end users of municipal, state and federal government agencies, and public bidding authorities.