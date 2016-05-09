Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc.
Contact: Jodi Buckman
1433 Route 34 South, B1
Farmingdale
New Jersey
07727
United States
Tel: 7325576100
Website: http://www.northeastremsco.com/
About Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc.
Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc. (NRC) is a multi-discipline utility and transportation general contractor based in Farmingdale, NJ. Family owned and operated for over thirty five years, the company has successfully completed over $1 Billion in construction contracts. NRC is engaged in the construction of underground utilities, tunneling, bridges, treatment plants, mechanical systems, pump station and various other types of heavy construction for end users of municipal, state and federal government agencies, and public bidding authorities.
1 job with Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc.
-
Soliciting Cost Proposals
Northeast Remsco Construction, Inc. (NRC) will be bidding on the DCWASA Low Service 66" Steel Water Main along 8th Street NE & SE, Project No. 1700...