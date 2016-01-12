Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service
About Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service
Headquartered in Baltimore’s beautiful Inner Harbor, with offices in Washington, DC, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) is a national faith-based organization with a 76-year history, a budget of approximately $58 million per year, and over 100 headquarters staff.
LIRS is widely-recognized for its expertise in implementing federal programs on behalf of refugees and migrants living within the borders of the United States. Working with and through partners across the country, LIRS resettles refugees, reunites children with their families or provides loving homes for them, conducts policy advocacy, and pursues humanitarian alternatives to the immigration detention system.
