About Polinger

Polinger Company has 70 years of experience in Residential and Commercial Real Estate in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. We specialize in Acquisitions/Development, Construction Services, and Residential and Commercial Management. We are committed to achieving the goals of our owners and meeting the needs of their properties. Our apartment homes are located in great locations and we offer premiere office space opportunities. Above all, we strive to excel in all aspects of the real estate business.Polinger Company is an established family-owned and operated full-service real estate organization that offers numerous opportunities in a wide range of disciplines and career paths. Our corporate culture is responsible for more than half of the corporate team being with the company for 10 years or longer. This type of longevity is unique but not surprising given the combination of outstanding working conditions, generous benefits and opportunities to grow and develop professionally and personally. Career opportunities are available in: