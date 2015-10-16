Polinger
Polinger Company has 70 years of experience in Residential and Commercial Real Estate in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. We specialize in Acquisitions/Development, Construction Services, and Residential and Commercial Management. We are committed to achieving the goals of our owners and meeting the needs of their properties. Our apartment homes are located in great locations and we offer premiere office space opportunities. Above all, we strive to excel in all aspects of the real estate business.Polinger Company is an established family-owned and operated full-service real estate organization that offers numerous opportunities in a wide range of disciplines and career paths. Our corporate culture is responsible for more than half of the corporate team being with the company for 10 years or longer. This type of longevity is unique but not surprising given the combination of outstanding working conditions, generous benefits and opportunities to grow and develop professionally and personally. Career opportunities are available in:
- Accounting/Finance
- Property Management
- Leasing
- Engineering
- Human Resources
- Maintenance
- Customer Service
Activity Coordinator
Retirement Community presently seeking an activities coordinator with a positive, upbeat personality..
Bookkeeper
Polinger Company is searching for a “top notch” bookkeeper for Rollins Park, one of our welcoming apartment communities in Rockville, MD
Leasing Consultant
Located in Foggy Bottom, Columbia Plaza, just minutes from the metro and the vibrant DC business community, is looking for a Leasing Consultant.